New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation

Prince Tsola Emiko has been crowned the 21st Olu of Warri.

Thousands of dignitaries and Itsekiri sons and daughters attended the coronation event in the Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri), the Itsekiris’ ancient palace in Delta State’s Warri South Local Government Area.

It will be recalled that the Olu Designate, Omoba Emiko, entered the customary 90 days isolation in May, to learn about Itsekiri culture and customs, as well as kingship protocols., shortly after the late king, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, had his rites of passage at the Royal Cemetery in Jalla, Warri South Local Government Area.

In 2014, he married Ivie Okunbo, the daughter of billionaire Capt. Idahosa Okunbor, in a lavish wedding ceremony. See photos from their wedding here and here. The union is blessed with children.

A statement on his official Instagram page after his coronation reads;

21st AUGUST 2021…

On this day, God decided He was going to put the crown on the ONE fit for the throne… On the ONE who will lead His people

On the ONE who will bear the people on his shoulder lest they dash their foot against a stone…

Lest they be worried about the protection of values and safety…

On the ONE who will change the narrative…

…

On this day He shall sit…

The oil shall be poured and it shall flow into our hearts!

And He will be like a tree planted by the river that bears fruits and will never wither…

And we shall scream…

“There he is, our delight”…

The hour is close, He no longer arrives!

He is here! OMOBA UTIEYINORITSETSOLA EMIKO

The king is here….

#oluofwarricoronation #oluofwarri

See highlights from the coronation below:

Photo Credit: oluofwarri