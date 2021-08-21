Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 4: Catch All the Fun from Saturday Night's 'Bright House Party'

Published

1 hour ago

 on

As the fourth week comes to an end, tonight brought another LIT Saturday Night Party with the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye geng, and DJ Sose did not come to play!

Everyone looked stunning in their lovely outfits as they danced the night away. Thanks to Guinness Nigeria, the Housemates had enough to drink while enjoying so much fun. The Guinness Bright House Party was indeed a blast!

It seemed like a continuation of Friday night’s jacuzzi party and we must say, this has got to be JMK‘s weekend in Biggie’s House because she brought the heat back to back. Meanwhile, did anyone spot Whitemoney and Jackie B?👀

We also saw the “boo’ed up” effects on the Housemates when DJ Sose brought the tempo down a bit. See some highlights below:

