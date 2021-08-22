Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Funke Akindele-Bello Shares Her Story of Love, "Omo Ghetto: The Saga" & 2020 on "#WithChude"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 4: Catch All the Fun from Saturday Night's 'Bright House Party'

Features Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Watch Episode 4 (Pink Panther) of "Papa Benji" Season 2 on BN TV

Movies & TV Scoop

Read the Statement from #BBNaija6 Housemate Pere's Team Concerning False Allegations of Abuse

BN TV Movies & TV

Don Jazzy is Enioluwa Adeoluwa's First Guest on “The Late Night Show With Eni”

Movies & TV Nollywood

Play Network Studios to Wrap Up "Nostalgic Collection" with Remake of 1996 Nollywood Classic "Diamond Ring"

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Mercy Johnson-Okojie & Mary Remmy Njoku reminisce about their days together in this episode of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Ronke Odusanya drops Episode 8 of Comedy Series “Sàlàyé È”

Movies & TV Nollywood

Ranti receives the best exclusive in Episode 9 of "Rumour Has It"

Movies & TV

Funke Akindele-Bello Shares Her Story of Love, “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” & 2020 on “#WithChude”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Funke Akindele-Bello, the Nollywood actress, producer, and director of the highest-grossing film in Nigerian and West African film history is the newest guest on Chude Jideonwo‘s show “#WithChude.”

For the first time, she discusses everything from the drama of her first marriage to the joys of her second and the difficult 2020 she had.

When asked about her tough 2020, and the time she was arrested for breaking the covid-19 rules, she stated:

In Panti after I was arrested, when they said I should write my statement, I said ‘I wish I can just die’. the man said “ahan koto yen naw” I said ‘Yes, let me just die so it’ll cover the whole thing”.

I said that minute but after a while, I took it back. Whatever it is Chude, it will pass.

They are times negativity will come, there are times jealousy will come, they are time anger will come. Do not let it overwhelm you, do not let it eat you up, so that when the trouble times come, it will pass. So you just have to take the time.

You are human. You are allowed to break down.

Listen to the podcast below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

When Does the Age Difference in a Relationship Become Predatory?

Money Matters with Nimi: Are your Children Ready for the World of Work?

22 Years of Marriage, 13 Years of Waiting – Here’s How The Owolabis Have Sailed Their Ever After

BN Hot Topic: Is Working Multiple Jobs Causing Artificial Unemployment? 
css.php