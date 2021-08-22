Funke Akindele-Bello Shares Her Story of Love, “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” & 2020 on “#WithChude”

Funke Akindele-Bello, the Nollywood actress, producer, and director of the highest-grossing film in Nigerian and West African film history is the newest guest on Chude Jideonwo‘s show “#WithChude.”

For the first time, she discusses everything from the drama of her first marriage to the joys of her second and the difficult 2020 she had.

When asked about her tough 2020, and the time she was arrested for breaking the covid-19 rules, she stated:

In Panti after I was arrested, when they said I should write my statement, I said ‘I wish I can just die’. the man said “ahan koto yen naw” I said ‘Yes, let me just die so it’ll cover the whole thing”. I said that minute but after a while, I took it back. Whatever it is Chude, it will pass. They are times negativity will come, there are times jealousy will come, they are time anger will come. Do not let it overwhelm you, do not let it eat you up, so that when the trouble times come, it will pass. So you just have to take the time. You are human. You are allowed to break down.

Listen to the podcast below: