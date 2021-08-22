Connect with us

Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 4: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brought ‘Summer Vibes’ to the Sunday Live Show

Published

47 mins ago

 on

The Big Brother Naija season 6 Live Eviction Show we’ve all been waiting for is finally here.

Tonight, the Shine Ya Eye Housemates get to find out that there will be no eviction happening this week and everything Maria said all along was nothing but a prank, thanks to Biggie.

What better way to deliver such bitter-sweet news than to bring on that chilled summer vibe, in a yellow double-breasted suit and lemon Hawaiian shirt by Mai Atafo.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu looked undeniable good, as always, as he successfully put the fake nominated Housemates, JMK and Yousef out of their dilemma.

Check out his look!

Photo Credit: @ebuka | @theoladayo

