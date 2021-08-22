Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Highlights from the Sunday Live (Fake Eviction) Show

BN TV Comedy

Need a Good Laugh? Watch this Hilarious Skit starring Efe Irele & MC Lively🤣

BN TV

Hair Wash Day + Interview Set Ups — Wunmi Bello's Vlog Life

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 4: Catch All the Fun from Saturday Night's 'Bright House Party'

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Watch Episode 4 (Pink Panther) of "Papa Benji" Season 2 on BN TV

BN TV

The Second Part of Chinasa Anukam & Mayowa's "Truth Or Drink"

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML walks us through the process of making the "Apollo" album

BN TV Movies & TV

Don Jazzy is Enioluwa Adeoluwa's First Guest on “The Late Night Show With Eni”

BN TV Music

Watch Ajebo Hustlers' Live Performance of "Bus Stop & Solace" on Glitch Sessions

BN TV

Catch "Rumour Has It" Stars Elma Mbadiwe & Chinonso Arubayi on the Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Highlights from the Sunday Live (Fake Eviction) Show

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The fourth Big Brother Naija season 6 Live (Fake Eviction) Show was another interesting one for the books.

Recall that Biggie gave the week’s Head Of House Maria a task to prank the Housemates. Big Brother revealed to Maria that there will be no nominations, public voting, or evictions this week Sunday.

Maria was asked to keep this a secret and convince the Housemates that Biggie had scrapped the week’s nominations and given her the absolute power to evict two housemates on Sunday.

Well, the day finally came and the two Housemates on the line, Yousef and JMK as well as other Housemates, found out it was all fake. The look on their faces was epic!

Asides from that, the show’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu did what he does best- shook tables and left the Housemates to figure it out. Whitemoney, Queen and Maria had questions to answer this time.

We also saw a live performance from superstar singer AV and a quick video of KayVee‘s journey in the #BBNaija house. See the highlights from tonight’s Sunday Live Show:

AV performing his hit single “Big Thug Boys” on the Big Brother Naija stage.

Maria on her week as HOH:

KayVee’s journey in Biggie’s house:

Ebuka asks Whitemoney why he didn’t react when Pere confronted him earlier this week until the Housemates spoke out. Here’s Whitemoney’s response:

Queen responding to Ebuka’s question about liking Pere, Boma and Whitemoney:

Lmao! When the Housemates found out it was a prank all along. Well played, Maria. 👏🏾😂

Our coverage of this live show is powered by GloverApp, an app that lets you convert your excess airtime to cash.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

When Does the Age Difference in a Relationship Become Predatory?

Money Matters with Nimi: Are your Children Ready for the World of Work?

22 Years of Marriage, 13 Years of Waiting – Here’s How The Owolabis Have Sailed Their Ever After

BN Hot Topic: Is Working Multiple Jobs Causing Artificial Unemployment? 
css.php