You Have to Check out Washington Roberts’ Latest Capsule Collection
Eponymous contemporary New York lifestyle brand Washington Roberts has unveiled its latest collection tagged The Ongoing Collection: Capsule 1.
The brand’s latest lookbook is inspired by the designer’s Nigerian grandmother, who he believes is the epitome of the WR woman – confident, daring, and feminine.
According to the statement of the brand:
The Ongoing Capsule Collection introduces a core offering rooted in classic sportswear yet defies seasonal changes. Marrying the boldness and refinement of a bespoke Washington Roberts piece with the emerging hybrid lifestyle of a ready-to-go aesthetic and relaxed dress code for the now.
See the full collection below.
Photographer: @flrsglobal
Photo Assistant: @chevaliercreative
MUA: @lbcharlesbeauty
Hair: @anikerabiu
Casting: @iojofx @solacasting
Models: @eileenmatiass @WilhelminaModels
@gisellemarte13 @WilhelminaModels
Editing: @giovannicavallaro