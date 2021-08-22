You Have to Check out Washington Roberts’ Latest Capsule Collection

Eponymous contemporary New York lifestyle brand Washington Roberts has unveiled its latest collection tagged The Ongoing Collection: Capsule 1.

The brand’s latest lookbook is inspired by the designer’s Nigerian grandmother, who he believes is the epitome of the WR woman – confident, daring, and feminine.

According to the statement of the brand:

The Ongoing Capsule Collection introduces a core offering rooted in classic sportswear yet defies seasonal changes. Marrying the boldness and refinement of a bespoke Washington Roberts piece with the emerging hybrid lifestyle of a ready-to-go aesthetic and relaxed dress code for the now.

See the full collection below.

