You Have to Check out Washington Roberts’ Latest Capsule Collection

Published

23 seconds ago

 on

Eponymous contemporary New York lifestyle brand Washington Roberts has unveiled its latest collection tagged The Ongoing Collection: Capsule 1.

The brand’s latest lookbook is inspired by the designer’s Nigerian grandmother, who he believes is the epitome of the WR woman – confident, daring, and feminine.

According to the statement of the brand:

The Ongoing Capsule Collection introduces a core offering rooted in classic sportswear yet defies seasonal changes. Marrying the boldness and refinement of a bespoke Washington Roberts piece with the emerging hybrid lifestyle of a ready-to-go aesthetic and relaxed dress code for the now.

See the full collection below.

Credits
Creative Direction@essenceofwr
Photographer@flrsglobal
Photo Assistant@chevaliercreative
MUA@lbcharlesbeauty
Hair@anikerabiu
Casting@iojofx  @solacasting
Models@eileenmatiass @WilhelminaModels
@gisellemarte13 @WilhelminaModels
Editing@giovannicavallaro

 

