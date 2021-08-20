Jennifer Hudson Looks Ravishing in Red for Ebony Magazine’s September Cover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud)

Academy award-winning actress and GRAMMY award-winning recording artist Jennifer Hudson is gracing the pages and cover of Ebony Magazine’s September 2021 issue.

According to Ebony Magazine:

The September issue is one of the most important in the publishing world and,as this is our first out of the gate since the relaunch, we had to go big! Jennifer Hudson is one of the most important artists of our generation and, in RESPECT, she plays the role of one of the greatest and most influential artists of all time of any genre. For the cover, we really wanted to use fashion to tell that story, to convey the importance of this moment and I think we were really able to illustrate and capture the boldness and the brilliance of both of these incredible artists. View this post on Instagram A post shared by EBONY (@ebonymagazine)

For this special edition, Jennifer, who plays the iconic Aretha Franklin in the newly released film RESPECT, channels the Queen of Soul for the stunning cover with each of her glamourous looks inspired by classic Aretha Franklin songs including “A Rose is Still A Rose,” “Still Waters Run Deep,” “Sparkle,” “Angel” and “Young, Gifted & Black” – for which she rocks a custom two-piece look by Black designer and Project Runway Season 17 alum, Bishme Cromartie. Jennifer dons other designers for the issue, including fall runway designs from Oscar de la Renta, Iris Van Herpen, Dolce & Gabbana and Cong Tri.

The cover was shot by celebrated photographer Keith Major. Jennifer was styled by Micah McDonald of the dynamic styling duo Wayman+Micah, while celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright created hairstyles to match the vibe of the shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EBONY (@ebonymagazine)

Check out excerpts from the issue below:

On the Divine Moment of Portraying Aretha Franklin:

All I can say is that it’s God. I can’t say that I necessarily know, but I know when I’m there, especially with this particular project. It really hit close to home. It was led by real emotion that came from a real place.

Within my artistry, I go places that not everyone wants to go, [places] not everyone can handle, so it can be intimidating. It could be scary. And I think, at times, that’s the fear in people.

I feel as though I’m telling her story through my own pain. I don’t think I would have been able to do this when we first had a conversation about it. I needed to live. I needed to have my own experiences. Every tear, every emotion—it costs, so I [made sure to handle the role with care].

On RESPECT: I know we all have respect for Aretha Franklin, but by the time we get to the end of this film, I want them to have a newfound respect for her. On Self-Care: I’m in a space where I’m all about self-care, and I feel like if folks don’t get it at this point, honey!

I’m one of those people—always concerned [about] everybody else. But now, I’m almost 40 years old…I’ve done did everything that’s been asked of me. So whether folks like it or not, it’s my turn now. I’ve turned into a self-care therapist. I’m on a journey to consider me…to please myself.

Read the full article on EBONY.com

Credits

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF & SVP, PROGRAMMING @mariellebobo

CREATIVE DIRECTOR @inrashidasworld

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY/PHOTOGRAPHER @keithmajor

COVER STORY @thedanielleyoung

VIDEO @megamedia

MOTION GRAPHICS – @maltchique and @thebcrayon

STYLIST @waymanandmicah

STYLIST ASSISTANT @JamilahNicol

HAIR STYLIST @kiyahwright1

MAKEUP ARTIST @adamburrell

PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANTS @colinjacobphotography and @stephen.panosian

DIGITAL TECH @spicykorean11

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER @traceysees

ON-SET PRODUCER – @smokenbunny

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT @jjesusmmeza

RETOUCHER – @digital805retouching

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!