Inspiring! Jim Iyke shares His 20 Years Nollywood Journey on "Rubbin' Minds"

The Boys are Back from their First Holiday without Adanna & David

Sola Sobowale Seeks More Power in Thrilling Trailer for "King Of Boys: The Return Of The King"

Catch the New Episode of "The Buzz Aftershow" with Toke Makinwa

Chinasa Anukam plays Truth or Drink with Mayowa | Watch the First Part

Jennifer Hudson Played ELLE Magazine's "Song Association" & Didn't Let Us Down

See How the Shine Ya Eye Geng Turned Up at Tonight's #BBNaija Saturday Night Party

Here's the Third Episode of #BNxBBNaija Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition)

Catch Episode 3 (Visa Application) of “Papa Benji” Season 2

WATCH the Trailer for REDTV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” starring Salma Mumin, Dillish Mathews & Cynthia Nwadiora

Published

48 seconds ago

 on

In this episode of “Rubbin’ Minds“, Jim Iyke sits with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to discuss this 20-year journey as an actor, getting into the Nollywood industry as an act of rebellion against his dad, his motivation and more.

On what motivated him to stay in the industry after his first film in 2001, Jim says, “I got in there and I discovered something extremely vital to me. I discovered this was really what I was born to do. I was gifted to do this. Because a lot of things that people found difficult to do in that sphere came easily to me. I could memorize the script in a short time. I’ve always been the clown at home…”

What drives you at first is the fact that you’re forging into the unknown and you’re doing it so easily, besting people that are better trained and have a better structure in it. I just felt that there’s nothing else I’ve done in my life, at that time, that came so easily to me. And this was, perhaps, what I should hold on to.

Watch the full conversation below:

