Inspiring! Jim Iyke shares His 20 Years Nollywood Journey on “Rubbin’ Minds”

In this episode of “Rubbin’ Minds“, Jim Iyke sits with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to discuss this 20-year journey as an actor, getting into the Nollywood industry as an act of rebellion against his dad, his motivation and more.

On what motivated him to stay in the industry after his first film in 2001, Jim says, “I got in there and I discovered something extremely vital to me. I discovered this was really what I was born to do. I was gifted to do this. Because a lot of things that people found difficult to do in that sphere came easily to me. I could memorize the script in a short time. I’ve always been the clown at home…”

What drives you at first is the fact that you’re forging into the unknown and you’re doing it so easily, besting people that are better trained and have a better structure in it. I just felt that there’s nothing else I’ve done in my life, at that time, that came so easily to me. And this was, perhaps, what I should hold on to.

Watch the full conversation below: