Sola Sobowale Seeks More Power in Thrilling Trailer for “King Of Boys: The Return Of The King”

The official trailer for Kemi Adetiba‘s next film, “King Of Boys: The Return Of The King,” has just been released on Netflix’s YouTube channel – and it’s, even more, intense than the first!

It was recently reported that the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film “King of Boys” has grown into a seven-episode series that will premiere on August 27, 2021.

The political/crime thriller, produced by Kemi Adetiba, focuses on Eniola Salami’s never-ending pursuit for power. The film “King Of Boys: The Return Of The King” begins with Eniola’s return to Nigeria after a five-year absence. The gangster’s brazen move forces friends, foes, allies and detractors to show their cards with explosive consequences.

Kemi Adetiba is the director and showrunner. Kemi Adetiba, Remi Adetiba, and Joy Nnamdi-Yusuf are the producers.

The cast of the film comprises Sola Sobowale (Eniola Salami), Toni Tones (Eniola Salami), Nse Ikpe-Etim (Jumoke Randle), RMD (Reverend Ifeanyi), IllBliss (Odogwu Malay), Deyemi Okanlawon (Adetola Fashina), Efa Iwara (Dapo Banjo), Char (President Mumusa).

“King Of Boys: The Return Of The King” will be available on Netflix on August 27, 2021, but first, here’s a sneak peek at the nail-biting suspense and cutting-edge drama that awaits you.