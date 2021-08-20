Neo Made Vee’s 25th Birthday Extra Special | See Highlights from the Celebration

Neo‘s love for his girlfriend Vee is undeniable, which is why he made her birthday particularly special this year.

During the ‘Lockdown’ season last year, Neo gave up his clothes and BB Naira for a bouquet of roses and a greeting card for Vee. He sure knows how to go above and beyond for his bae.

This time, her 25th birthday was celebrated with a rose bouquet, a boat cruise, a custom-crafted neckpiece with a fluffy bear etched on it, and a lot of affection from Neo, her friends and fellow BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ stars.

They also enjoyed the most adorable and romantic birthday dinner we’ve seen in a long time.

Check on it!