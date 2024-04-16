Kanekalon ACTIV8 Naija Season 4 Grand Finale Was a Night of Glamour, Talent, and Inspiration

Kanekalon’s Activ8 Naija season 4 finale was nothing short of a glamorous, A-listed event, captivating audiences and leaving an indelible impression on all who attended. Held at the iconic Watercress Event Center, Lagos Nigeria, this year’s grand finale was the culmination of an exhilarating 8-week challenge that had everyone on the edge of their seats and glued to their screens.

Kanekalon’s Activ8 is a CSR initiative between its partners namely Xpression, Darling, and Mirron which focuses on discovering, developing, and empowering young female creatives and content creators through a series of intensive but very interesting weekly quests intended to juice out creativity and unravel hidden potentials among these bold women.

From the outset, it was clear that Activ8 Naija season 4 was going to be something special because it was the first time the organizers decided to focus on what is arguably now the fastest-growing hub for content creators – Nigeria. The competition, which assembled 50 interested and passionate selected ladies from the length and breadth of Nigeria, was unlike anything we’d seen before.

With every week’s challenges designed to push the contestants to their limits and updates, the Activ8 videos were a thriller to watch every week. From viral total makeovers to African-themed bridal looks, all the way to stories of impact and grand ball looks, each task unlocked a new level of the contestants’ creativity and ingenuity in new and exciting ways.

However, it was the grand finale that truly stole the show. With the top 5 finalists vying for the coveted title of Activ8 Queen, tensions were running high as the contestants prepared to showcase their final work to the hundreds of eager guests made up of partners of Kanekalon, friends, and families of the contestants, including well-wishers and fans. The “Belle of the Ball” challenge, in particular, was a sight to behold, with each finalist pushing the boundaries of hair fashion to create truly breathtaking looks.

After a beautiful presentation of all 5 finale videos by the contestants who came up to answer questions posed by the sensational MC VoiceofSteph just before their video was previewed, Victoria Ogbu, popularly referred to as Vee in the competition emerged victorious in the end. Her outstanding video received loud cheers, a standing ovation from some members of the audience, and great remarks from the judges to earn her a spot above the others as Activ8 Queen.

She won 5000 USD cash for her personal use as well as to support her dreams, with the addition of products and gifts from all 3 partners of Kanekalon. Adewale Karimo known in the competition as Kahris emerged as the 1st runner-up walking home with 2000 USD and products from Kanekalon partners.

Narrowly securing her spot to complete the top trio was Jumbo Richard, stage named Telmsss, emerging as the 2nd runner-up with a cash win of 1000 USD and gifts and products from Darling, Xpression, and Mirron.

The event itself was a feast for the senses, with dazzling hair shows, electrifying musical performances, and plenty of surprises along the way. The Marketing Executive of Kaneka and one of the project leads from the company, Laura Mills, who also gave the opening address for the event, was very elated about the turnout of events and did not hide her excitement about the choice of the winner as well as the success of Activ8.

She reiterated Kanekalon’s commitment to not just the beauty of women but also to their all-round development, and Activ8 is just one of the platforms to amplify this mission. She was grateful to all partners of the brand as well as Invictus Global for brilliantly managing this project and production. She encouraged people to follow the Kanekalon page (@Bekanekalon) for more updates and exciting projects coming up, including a very much possible Activ8 season 5.

As the curtain fell on another unforgettable season of Activ8, it was clear that Kanekalon had once again succeeded in its mission to inspire and empower young women. The rerun of the entire Activ8 project from the first task to the live stream of the finale can be watched on their official Youtube page, @Kanekalonglobal.

Sponsored Content