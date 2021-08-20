Connect with us

Nkechi Balogun, Toni Tones, Frodd attend Idia Aisien's "Nneka the Pretty Serpent" Private Netflix Screening

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nneka the Pretty Serpent,” a remake of the Nollywood classic, premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. To mark the occasion, Idia Aisien, who plays the lead role of Nneka in the film, hosted a private screening.

Attendees included Toni Tones, Lasisi Elenu, Mimi Onalaja, Ray Emodi, Frodd, Arese, Ocee & Ozee Mbadiwe, Nkechi Balogun, Jimmie Akinsola and more.

It was a fun-filled event, as all who attended showed camaraderie and support towards Idia.

Check out the photos below:

