Don’t Miss the Final Episode of “My Name Is A-Zed” Season 2

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The season finale of TNC’s “My Name Is A-Zed” season 2 is here.

This episode is where the ultimate trouble bursts and all the mighty and powerful men in Ajamgbadi clash. With all his ‘hard guy’, Jamui finally breaks after Otunba’s pressure, and somehow, Azeez is caught in the mix.

The series is brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

It follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics.

“My Name is A-Zed” stars Bryan Okoye, Nene Nwanyo, Toyin Oshinaike, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Goodness Emmanuel, Degri Emmanuel and others.

Watch the final episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

