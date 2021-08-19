Connect with us

Scoop

Good News We Love To See: Team Nigeria wins Gold in 4x400m Mixed Relay at World Athletics U20 Championships

Career Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu is Amazon Prime’s Principal Head of Content Acquisition in Africa

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6 TBT: Check Out These Throwback Photos of Some of Your Fave 'Shine Ya Eye' Housemates

Comedy Scoop

Take a Look at Sydney Talker's Brand New Whip!

Scoop

Enioluwa Adeoluwa Has A New Show - "The Late Night Show With Eni" 👏🏾👏🏾

Scoop Sweet Spot

"...give me forever and I will ride it with you" - Neo Sends Vee A Super Sweet Birthday Message

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Anthology Film “Juju Stories” receives Boccalino d'Oro Award for Best Film at Locarno Film Festival

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Netflix & EbonyLife Films Are Bringing You Another Season of "Castle & Castle" this September

Living Scoop

Catch Up on Three New Episodes of "Mum's Worst Day" podcast with Nicole Chikwe

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Omo Ghetto: The Saga" is Heading to Netflix!

Scoop

Good News We Love To See: Team Nigeria wins Gold in 4x400m Mixed Relay at World Athletics U20 Championships

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigeria’s mixed 4x400m relay team made history at the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 by being the first to win the race and setting a championship mark of 3:19.70.

Nigeria was represented by the quartet of Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke, and Bamidele Ajayi. Poland (3:19.80) and India (3:20.60) finished second and third, respectively.

Nigeria hasn’t won a U20 gold medal since Folashade Abugan won the women’s 400m championship in Bydgoszcz in 2008.

Team Nigeria made one modification to the team by bringing in Uko, who passed the baton to third leg runner Oke in the first place. The leg that serves as an anchor, Ajayi was temporarily overshadowed by Poland’s Patryk Grzegorzewicz, but on the home straight, he shifted gears and went past his opponent to secure the gold for Nigeria.

Uko has also qualified for the individual 400m final, which is set for Saturday.

Watch the video of the relay below:

Photo Credit: worldathletics

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

22 Years of Marriage, 13 Years of Waiting – Here’s How The Owolabis Have Sailed Their Ever After

BN Hot Topic: Is Working Multiple Jobs Causing Artificial Unemployment? 

Ike Joseph on Putting the Indigenous Textile Industry on the Radar | by Adaugo Nwankpa

Biodun Da’Silva: Making the Best Use of Our Time on Earth

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s Why you Should Identify your Brand’s Value
css.php