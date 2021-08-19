Good News We Love To See: Team Nigeria wins Gold in 4x400m Mixed Relay at World Athletics U20 Championships

Nigeria’s mixed 4x400m relay team made history at the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 21 by being the first to win the race and setting a championship mark of 3:19.70.

Nigeria was represented by the quartet of Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke, and Bamidele Ajayi. Poland (3:19.80) and India (3:20.60) finished second and third, respectively.

Nigeria hasn’t won a U20 gold medal since Folashade Abugan won the women’s 400m championship in Bydgoszcz in 2008.

Team Nigeria made one modification to the team by bringing in Uko, who passed the baton to third leg runner Oke in the first place. The leg that serves as an anchor, Ajayi was temporarily overshadowed by Poland’s Patryk Grzegorzewicz, but on the home straight, he shifted gears and went past his opponent to secure the gold for Nigeria.

Uko has also qualified for the individual 400m final, which is set for Saturday.

Watch the video of the relay below:

Photo Credit: worldathletics