Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu is Amazon Prime’s Principal Head of Content Acquisition in Africa

For Young Africa Women! She Leads Africa & Darling collaborate to inspire “Confidence in Action”

Eloho Omame – Co-Founder, FirstCheck Africa - "I stopped seeking permission and expanded my vision in more ways than I ever imagined"

Aig-Imoukhuede Institute Selects 50 Public Sector Workers to Participate in the Inaugural AIG Public Leaders Programme

Wunmi Adelusi: Here's Why you Should Identify your Brand's Value

P&G Nigeria hosts 3rd Edition of Women Entrepreneur Development Program (WEDP) in collaboration with WEConnect International

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Delicious Okpa Fix with Paldava Foods

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

ACT Foundation 2021 Changemakers Innovation Challenge is Open! Apply TODAY

Ayomide Shares How She Sorts Back to School Money Issues Conveniently with Help from Page Financials

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu (former Regional Director of M-Net West Africa) has been named Principal Head of Content Acquisition for Amazon Prime in Africa.

This comes only a few months after enabling cinemas in Nigeria to be among the few to screen its “Coming to America.” Amazon’s continuing push to acquire a presence in the African market will be bolstered by this new appointment.

Wangi announced her appointment through an Instagram post. According to the press release, she would “define and execute the content strategy for Prime Video in Sub-Saharan Africa, oversee content licensing/ commissioning, selection for US and local film and television as well as build the content acquisition pipeline for local and US/Hollywood content across languages”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu (@wangistar)

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu was the Director of M-Net in West Africa, having joined the company as its West African regional manager in 2012.

According to her Linkedin profile, “Wangi is passionate about the TV, Film and Entertainment industry and at M-Net Africa, she is committed to growing and transforming the media landscape in Africa by demonstrating thought leadership and driving the agenda for the creation of compelling global & indigenous content that resonates with Africa.”

She was a pioneer in the founding and promotion of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Congratulations Wangi!

