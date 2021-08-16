BNxBBNaija6 Weekly Recap: Week Three in Biggie’s House was Full of Drama

The third of Big Brother Naija season 6 was one drama-packed week. From HOH Pere’s choice to relieve Whitemoney of his kitchen duties to the many fights, broken and yet to sail ships, parties, games and eviction.

ee how the Shine Ya Eye geng held it down in the third week.

Day 16: New Housemates, more problems?

The old ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemates seemed to be unbothered about their new colleagues – and it got us curious. The New ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemates Michael, Kayvee, Queen and JKM settled in just fine in Biggie’s House.

Monday night’s are Head of House nights in the Big Brother Naija House; a weekly contest where Housemates compete for the coveted Head of House position – a post that comes with access to the luxurious Head of House Room, some fancy bling and – most importantly – the power to Veto any Housemate’s Nomination and put one’s own choice in his or her place. First was Peace, then came Boma, and tonight, it was HOH Pere’s turn. As reigning Head of House, Boma was required to sit this one out and help Big Brother rearrange the play area after each of the Housemates had their go. It must be hard, watching from the sidelines, knowing that your time at the top is up. For Boma, there must have been some added pressure – as the first (and so far, only) Head of House to have exercised his Veto Power, he really must have been nervous that Yousef might win. It started with the obligatory reading of the rules of the game; yes, we’ve heard them before, but it never hurts to make sure everybody remembers, and there are new Housemates, remember? Anyway, it’s just something we need to endure, so we do – perhaps a little less than gracefully. Cross kicked off the festivities, and subsequently proved that probability is a fickle thing – pure chance would suggest that he would have thrown a six (starting him down the course) way earlier than he actually did. But no; it was obvious he was not going to be the next Head of House. In the interests of brevity, we will refrain from giving you a blow-by-blow account of every Housemate’s attempt at the course, and keep it restricted to the highlights (and some of the lowlights): Whitemoney was the first to get started within a reasonably short amount of time, giving him an early lead, but that was followed by an early exit, when he landed on the 15th space… “GAME OVER”. Nini threw a six on her first attempt, moving on the course after no time at all, finishing on the 13th space, and taking the lead. Jackie B… managed to roll a 6. And that’s it. It took her so long to get off the blocks, that the buzzer rang before she could actually progress. Sammie took a while to get off the blocks, but then threw two 6’s in a row, followed by a five, which would put him on 11… which means “START OVER”, then the time ran out, which means… Sammie got zilch. Cross… didn’t fare much differently: “START OVER”, then the buzzer. May as well have stayed seated. Liquorose threw a six on her first attempt, getting an early move onto the course. Unfortunately, she immediately had to get past a tiresome obstacle, but she ended her run on the 14th space – and in the lead. Yousef then started his attempt… and got nowhere. Literally. He totally failed to roll a six and get off the starting block. Boma breathes easy. Pere then blew it out the park – a quick start, some lucky throws, missed all the obstacles, and ran like blazes. His last roll of the dice went out of bounds, leaving people unsure of whether or not it would count, but just right then, it didn’t matter – he had taken the lead, no matter what. Saskay had an alright time of it, until right after her attempt, when Biggie reminded her that she had been told she was not allowed to wear shoes during the Head of House Game, and her score was set to zero. Her nervous laughter had Biggie ask her to, “kindly share the joke.” The laughter ended, chop-chop. Tega had her score reduced to zero too – not her fault. It was punishment for moving the marker incorrectly, but she had only been listening to her fellow Housemates, who were also given a stern rebuke by Biggie. Oooh… lot’s of people getting into wahala, tonight! Not Pere, though. His score held the lead, and he became the new Head of House and won Immunity from the week’s Nominations process. He chose Maria to be his Deputy. Housemates are on the line Pere, after winning this week’s Head of House game was immune from Nomination. Joining him in Immunity were new Housemates Michael, Kayvee, JMK and Queen. Boma, with no hesitation, Nominated Saskay and Princess. Cross who was filled with doubt after giving one name, was asked by Biggie to kindly hurry up with his Nomination. Housemates were warned not to discuss their Nominations amongst each other. The Nominations went something like this: Boma – Saskay; Princess

Cross – Princess; Tega

Saga – Princess; Tega

Whitemoney – Arin; Jaypaul

Nini – Princess; Emmanuel

Jackie B – Saga; Nini

Sammie – Tega; Princess

Jaypaul – Maria; Peace

Liquorose – Saga; Arin

Arin – Emmanuel; Tega

Yousef – Arin; Boma

Princess – Saga; Arin

Pere – Princess; Saskay

Saskay – Whitemoney; Nini

Peace – Tega; Princess

Emmanuel – Arin; Angel

Tega – Nini; Arin

Angel – Princess; Emmanuel

Maria – Arin; Angel

Nothing turns stomachs more than the sound of suspense just before Biggie announces your fate. Anxious faces were seen in the House eagerly waiting for the names to be dropped. Princess, Arin, Saga, Nini, Emmanuel and Tega were the Housemates with the most Nominations. Pere, using his Veto Power saved Saga, and replaced him with Saskay, which seemed to hit hard for Peace. Or is it that she was crying for Arin?

Day17: Peria in the luxury suite

House under the Ship’s directive. The incoming #BBNaija Head of House was met with a very challenging task of sorting through the grocery shopping the Housemates bought on Sunday. Pere and Maria, his Deputy Head of House, grabbed the bull by its horns, literally taking control minutes after the Nomination show ended.

Many of these were the loaves of bread in the kitchen that had to be claimed by their ‘buyers’. We hope we won’t witness more fights for bread this week because food is obviously a trigger for commotion in Biggie’s House. 😩

Pere gathered his fellow Housemates in the garden and delivered a Pere-style speech, as he thanked the outgoing HoH Boma and the first one, Peace. We are sure he learned a lot from their dramatic experiences in the last two weeks. The Housemates genuinely seem excited about Pere leading them this week.

Taking it to the luxurious bedroom, Pere and Maria were giving us ‘we’re on vacation vibes’ but it’s too hot in the bedroom for Maria. She needed someone to ‘go into the vents’. They also had a little chat where Maria was complaining about cleaning the bathroom after 22 other people use it.

They explored the bedroom looking for secret food and liquor, which Boma apparently told Pere about. Turns out Boma was talking about the Executive Lounge, where the Housemates can enjoy plenty of delicacies, but cannot be brought outside the room. You should have seen the disappointment on Pere’s face! 😂

Explaining their Nominations

It wasn’t just who they didn’t connect with, a few other things came to play when the Housemates made their Nominations.

Although a few of the Housemates said they were sad about having to Nominate one another for Eviction, they did know it was a job that had to be done no matter what. During their session with Biggie in the Diary Room, the Housemates explained their reasons for the Nominations they made.

Clique wars

Interestingly, Boma proposed that there was a battle of cliques in the House and the choices of Nominations were largely influenced by Princess that. He made mention of the Musketeers consisting of Arin, Nini, Peace and Saga on one side while Tega and Princess were on the other. Jaypaul and Whitemoney corroborated this theory saying they were going after each other and ended up putting each other up for Eviction.