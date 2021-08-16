BNxBBNaija6 Weekly Recap: Week Three in Biggie’s House was Full of Drama

The third of Big Brother Naija season 6 was one drama-packed week. From HOH Pere’s choice to relieve Whitemoney of his kitchen duties to the many fights, broken and yet to sail ships, parties, games and eviction.
See how the Shine Ya Eye geng held it down in the third week.
Day 16: New Housemates, more problems?
The old ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemates seemed to be unbothered about their new colleagues – and it got us curious. The New ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemates Michael, Kayvee, Queen and JKM settled in just fine in Biggie’s House.
The old Housemates seemed to be all fine and we were not sure if it was genuine, or if it was just an act. Only Arin was caught recently saying she believes the new Housemates are fake. Outside Arin’s suspicions, no other Housemate has been spotted speaking about the new Housemates, save for Nini, Pere, Maria, Liquorose and Saga, who all think the newbies are “cool people”.
It is rare for Biggie to bring new Housemates into the House in just the second week. So we thought the Old Housemates would be a little bothered seeing as many of them were avid viewers of the show in its past seasons. So could it be that they really are not bothered, or are they going to be like snakes who will devour their competition silently, and without warning in the future.
Time will tell. Oh! Also, noticed how sizzling hot the new Housemates are? As of late we have seen little head turns and blushes from old Housemates towards the new ones. This brings a lot of questions to the fore. Some of which are;
Will old situationships come to an end? (Pere and Maria on the beat here😏)
Will new ships be formed? (side-eyeing Boma and Queen)
Whatever the case may be, we’ve got our eyes on the Housemates and will be the first to pour you all the juicy tea, as soon as it is brewed.
Pere’s perfect play
A new Head of House, Pere assumed the throne on day 16.
Monday night’s are Head of House nights in the Big Brother Naija House; a weekly contest where Housemates compete for the coveted Head of House position – a post that comes with access to the luxurious Head of House Room, some fancy bling and – most importantly – the power to Veto any Housemate’s Nomination and put one’s own choice in his or her place. First was Peace, then came Boma, and tonight, it was HOH Pere’s turn.
As reigning Head of House, Boma was required to sit this one out and help Big Brother rearrange the play area after each of the Housemates had their go. It must be hard, watching from the sidelines, knowing that your time at the top is up. For Boma, there must have been some added pressure – as the first (and so far, only) Head of House to have exercised his Veto Power, he really must have been nervous that Yousef might win.
It started with the obligatory reading of the rules of the game; yes, we’ve heard them before, but it never hurts to make sure everybody remembers, and there are new Housemates, remember? Anyway, it’s just something we need to endure, so we do – perhaps a little less than gracefully.
Cross kicked off the festivities, and subsequently proved that probability is a fickle thing – pure chance would suggest that he would have thrown a six (starting him down the course) way earlier than he actually did. But no; it was obvious he was not going to be the next Head of House. In the interests of brevity, we will refrain from giving you a blow-by-blow account of every Housemate’s attempt at the course, and keep it restricted to the highlights (and some of the lowlights): Whitemoney was the first to get started within a reasonably short amount of time, giving him an early lead, but that was followed by an early exit, when he landed on the 15th space… “GAME OVER”.
Nini threw a six on her first attempt, moving on the course after no time at all, finishing on the 13th space, and taking the lead. Jackie B… managed to roll a 6. And that’s it. It took her so long to get off the blocks, that the buzzer rang before she could actually progress. Sammie took a while to get off the blocks, but then threw two 6’s in a row, followed by a five, which would put him on 11… which means “START OVER”, then the time ran out, which means… Sammie got zilch.
Cross… didn’t fare much differently: “START OVER”, then the buzzer. May as well have stayed seated. Liquorose threw a six on her first attempt, getting an early move onto the course. Unfortunately, she immediately had to get past a tiresome obstacle, but she ended her run on the 14th space – and in the lead.
Yousef then started his attempt… and got nowhere. Literally. He totally failed to roll a six and get off the starting block. Boma breathes easy.
Pere then blew it out the park – a quick start, some lucky throws, missed all the obstacles, and ran like blazes. His last roll of the dice went out of bounds, leaving people unsure of whether or not it would count, but just right then, it didn’t matter – he had taken the lead, no matter what.
Saskay had an alright time of it, until right after her attempt, when Biggie reminded her that she had been told she was not allowed to wear shoes during the Head of House Game, and her score was set to zero. Her nervous laughter had Biggie ask her to, “kindly share the joke.” The laughter ended, chop-chop.
Tega had her score reduced to zero too – not her fault. It was punishment for moving the marker incorrectly, but she had only been listening to her fellow Housemates, who were also given a stern rebuke by Biggie. Oooh… lot’s of people getting into wahala, tonight!
Not Pere, though. His score held the lead, and he became the new Head of House and won Immunity from the week’s Nominations process. He chose Maria to be his Deputy.
Housemates are on the line
Pere, after winning this week’s Head of House game was immune from Nomination. Joining him in Immunity were new Housemates Michael, Kayvee, JMK and Queen.
Boma, with no hesitation, Nominated Saskay and Princess. Cross who was filled with doubt after giving one name, was asked by Biggie to kindly hurry up with his Nomination. Housemates were warned not to discuss their Nominations amongst each other.
The Nominations went something like this:
Boma – Saskay; Princess
Cross – Princess; Tega
Saga – Princess; Tega
Whitemoney – Arin; Jaypaul
Nini – Princess; Emmanuel
Jackie B – Saga; Nini
Sammie – Tega; Princess
Jaypaul – Maria; Peace
Liquorose – Saga; Arin
Arin – Emmanuel; Tega
Yousef – Arin; Boma
Princess – Saga; Arin
Pere – Princess; Saskay
Saskay – Whitemoney; Nini
Peace – Tega; Princess
Emmanuel – Arin; Angel
Tega – Nini; Arin
Angel – Princess; Emmanuel
Maria – Arin; Angel
Nothing turns stomachs more than the sound of suspense just before Biggie announces your fate. Anxious faces were seen in the House eagerly waiting for the names to be dropped. Princess, Arin, Saga, Nini, Emmanuel and Tega were the Housemates with the most Nominations. Pere, using his Veto Power saved Saga, and replaced him with Saskay, which seemed to hit hard for Peace. Or is it that she was crying for Arin?
Day17: Peria in the luxury suite
House under the Ship’s directive. The incoming #BBNaija Head of House was met with a very challenging task of sorting through the grocery shopping the Housemates bought on Sunday. Pere and Maria, his Deputy Head of House, grabbed the bull by its horns, literally taking control minutes after the Nomination show ended.
Many of these were the loaves of bread in the kitchen that had to be claimed by their ‘buyers’. We hope we won’t witness more fights for bread this week because food is obviously a trigger for commotion in Biggie’s House. 😩
Pere gathered his fellow Housemates in the garden and delivered a Pere-style speech, as he thanked the outgoing HoH Boma and the first one, Peace. We are sure he learned a lot from their dramatic experiences in the last two weeks. The Housemates genuinely seem excited about Pere leading them this week.
Taking it to the luxurious bedroom, Pere and Maria were giving us ‘we’re on vacation vibes’ but it’s too hot in the bedroom for Maria. She needed someone to ‘go into the vents’. They also had a little chat where Maria was complaining about cleaning the bathroom after 22 other people use it.
They explored the bedroom looking for secret food and liquor, which Boma apparently told Pere about. Turns out Boma was talking about the Executive Lounge, where the Housemates can enjoy plenty of delicacies, but cannot be brought outside the room. You should have seen the disappointment on Pere’s face! 😂
Explaining their Nominations
It wasn’t just who they didn’t connect with, a few other things came to play when the Housemates made their Nominations.
Although a few of the Housemates said they were sad about having to Nominate one another for Eviction, they did know it was a job that had to be done no matter what. During their session with Biggie in the Diary Room, the Housemates explained their reasons for the Nominations they made.
Clique wars
Interestingly, Boma proposed that there was a battle of cliques in the House and the choices of Nominations were largely influenced by Princess that. He made mention of the Musketeers consisting of Arin, Nini, Peace and Saga on one side while Tega and Princess were on the other. Jaypaul and Whitemoney corroborated this theory saying they were going after each other and ended up putting each other up for Eviction.
Threats
For Liquorose, she just found their Arin and Nini’s strength as a clique becoming a threat and decided it was in her best interest to Nominate them. In the same vein, Princess nominated both Saga and Arin. Saskay felt threatened by Whitemoney and Nini. She saw them as big competition and took the necessary measures.
No connection
Not all the Housemates share that special bond or share any at all and for Arin, the lack of bond or connection was why she put up Emmanuel. Angel and Nini also nominated Emmanuel and Princess for the same reasons. Cross’ inability to connect with Princess and Tega prompted him to Nominate them.
Boma and Peace had the same issue with Princess. Jackie B said she wasn’t getting along with Saga and Nini and since they were both fond of spending time together, she decided to put them both up. There was no point separating them from getting Nominated together.
Trust issues or payback?
After the wildcard episode, Jaypaul just couldn’t come around to trusting Maria and he explains that this is why he Nominated her. This was also the same reason he put up Peace. He blames her for being the major reason why the House picked him as the Wildcard. It didn’t help that she kept smiling in his face while going around persuading the rest of the Housemates to put him up. Nominating her was for his own safety. He couldn’t trust her to have his back.
The vibe just isn’t right
Maria’s reason for Nominating Arin was because she believes she wasn’t being 100% genuine with her cause she was also not being genuine towards her. “I don’t think her love towards me is not genuine… I just reciprocate her vibe,” she said. Emmanuel also shared this line of thought as his reason for Nominating Arin, but for Angel, he thought she was just a distraction while Maria thought Angel didn’t understand boundaries and pretends to come off as sweet.
Peace and Arin share a common perception of Tega. Peace complained she never apologizes and was always bossy while Arin sees Tega as being antagonistic and with very unpredictable energy. Tega on her part finds Arin very annoying and that’s why she Nominated her alongside Nini.
Save and Replace
Pere had no hard feelings saving Saga and replacing him with Saskay. He didn’t consider her a strong candidate and that’s why he Nominated her earlier. Boma also didn’t consider her mentally strong or capable to be in the House too and that’s why he Nominated her.
The newbies
Since they weren’t able to nominate anyone, it was basically a chill experience for them. They did make their first trip to the Diary Room to share their thoughts about the House. JMK loved being in the House but could sense disunity. In her opinion, she feels the Housemates made themselves into groups with people with whom they had better bonds.
Kayvee loved the vibes, but was more concerned with things he needed to get by in the House when he made his request to Biggie. Michael hopes to grow in the House and he also threw in a request for more music. Queen talked about bonding with the other Housemates.
Day 18: All eyes on the ‘Kitchen Monopoly’
As we have all seen, Whitemoney had been holding things down in the #BBNaija kitchen, making sure that all the Housemates are fed.
This morning, Pere took Princess aside to talk to her privately about her stepping in and taking over kitchen duties from Whitemoney, who has been prominent in the kitchen since day one.
This was the first time we saw the Head of House trying to make sweeping changes where kitchen activities in the House are concerned. Pere took the House by storm, laying out various rules to keep the House clean and coordinated, military-style; and the kitchen seemed to be of particular interest.
Pere seemed to be on the lookout for Princess who was Nominated for possible Eviction this week, reminding her that they are all in the House to play a game – and kitchen monopoly is also a strategy, just like winning Head of House is.
Princess responded to Pere saying she has cooked for up to 300 people before, but she couldn’t take up cooking every day for many people, because her stay in the #BBNaija House is more of a vacation for her.
There was also the issue of people being too critical about food and getting into fights, which is a door she was not trying to open because of the stress it brings. Princess also expressed that it takes someone with experience to make things come together in the kitchen and Whitemoney was doing a good job at this.
Princess, however, feelt that Pere should get someone else to handle the kitchen and she was willing to assist. The keyword here was ‘assist’. She wanted to help out, but she didn’t want the pressure that comes with feeding many mouths. We also wonder what would happen if Whitemoney was no longer in the House? Would this be a cause for starvation or more intense food feuds?
Pere seemed to be on a mission to solicit takers for cooking duty but had surprisingly not had an open conversation with Whitemoney about this yet.
Bread and beef
Day 19: ‘Black Shines Brightest’ with our Housemates
Music lives in the BBNaija House.
The theme for the Guiness task was “Let Your Black Shine Through” and it was coined from Guinness’ brand campaign – Black Shines Brightest. The campaign celebrated individuals coming together with creativity and optimism to make an impact in their world.
The House was divided into three teams, each representing one of the 3 Guinness variants: Team Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Team Guinness Gold and Team Guinness Smooth.
The task showcased the Housemates creativity through their diverse expressions in music by tapping into their creative and authentic expressions.
To help the Housemates, a beat was played intermittently within the House, serving as an opportunity to create the song and rehearse their presentation as a team. The teams had to use the manifesto as inspiration for their lyrics and execution. Housemates were required to perform their song live over the beat and each team judged on how well they creatively shine through the lyrics and their stage performance.
Team Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, was off to a great start with Cross as their MC but showed how Pere’s calculation of the verse-to-bridge ratio fell off the bandwagon with their limited time. However, they received a generous score of 21 points. Given their competitive spirit, Team FES thinks they lost because they didn’t finish their song.
Team Guinness Smooth nominated Yousef as their MC and he was lively as ever with his intro, illuminating the viewers with his exaggerated gestures and roaring voice. JMK and Jackie B stole the show with their choreography on Boma as he stood in his stillness just casually showing off his snatched body. Although this interesting bit caught most of our eyes, they received a score of 13 points for their creativity, style and rhythm
The winner’s circle
Team Guinness Gold picked Peace as their MC and gave an interestingly rhythmic performance with bold stage presence and an illuminating articulation of their lyrics. With a score of 23 points, they won the Challenge and received a beautiful commendation for internalizing the manifesto.
Congratulations to Nini, Princess, Liquorose, Emmanuel, Peace and Tega for winning a cash prize of 500 000 Naira each and a six months’ supply of Guinness.
Pere appoints a new kitchen cabinet – BBNaija
In a bid to break the “kitchen monopoly”, Pere selected a new Kitchen Cabinet to take over pertinent kitchen business.
In what looked like a major power play, Pere finally took the reins of the kitchen from Whitemoney. According to him, there was no reason a single Housemate should have a monopoly on the kitchen, and it was only right that other Housemates take turns cooking. Besides, he thought this will take the load off Whitemoney.
The build-up to the takeover
The kitchen takeover didn’t just appear out of the blue. Pere had been working hard at this alongside his Deputy, Maria. Both were seen trying to convince other Housemates on why it is about time that Whitemoney gave up his hold of the kitchen.
The first Task was convincing people on why this change was necessary and the next was to find a replacement. Pere earlier tried to convince Princess to take over, but he didn’t quite get the response he wanted.
Motives
Pere did say he wanted less monopoly of the kitchen, but during conversations with Maria, it was clear he suspected Whitemoney of monopolizing the kitchen as a strategy to endear himself to the Housemates and curry favour. He believed this was Whitemoney’s game plan to have the Housemates wrapped around his chef fingers and possibly extend his stay in the House.
Unfortunately, he didn’t think the Housemates were smart enough to see this. Maria also shared his concerns, although her grudge with Whitemoney also stemed from personal clashes.
Whitemoney wasn’t unaware of their motives either. He was quite certain Pere and Maria had it in for him, especially since the whole Wildcard debacle, where Whitmoney caught on to the two. He said as much in a conversation with JMK and Princess in the bedroom. “They knew I was onto them, but I decided not to say anything to the other Housemates, because I wanted us to all enjoy another week together,” Whitemoney said.
Watch the conversation here
Talents on display – BBNaija
It was a chill afternoon, and the BBNaija Housemates thought it was a good idea to put their talents on display.
It was a show of talents at the Guinness “Let Your Black Shine Through” and this display had some of the BBNaija Housemates discussing their creative sides and even going further to put on a show.
Showcasing Talent
Clearly, the Housemates aren’t just all talk. They are really about the talents they claim to have. To spice up the afternoon, Whitemoney, Kayvee, Queen, Boma and Sammie decided to put on a captivating drama performance in the garden.
Whitemoney who recently got relieved of kitchen duties showed there was more to him than just cooking as he delivered a stellar performance. He played Boma’s stern dad who disapproved of his relationship with Queen and some of his other life choices. He must have been pretty upset or a really amazing actor because those are the only explanations for what happened below.
It was nice to see Whitemoney try his hands at other things apart from cooking. We just didn’t think it would be Boma’s neck. It was also great watching the Housemates beam with pride as they talked about their passions. Hopefully, they stay long enough in the House to show us more of what they got.
The Unbeatable Football Task
The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ geng were taken through their paces via the ‘Unbeatable Football’ Task, courtesy of SuperSport. The Task was divided into three categories with the first two being a cross-word puzzle and a jig-saw puzzle. The third part was an Art Task. The Task happened in two phases with the first two categories taking place within 60 minutes.
The Housemates were divided into four groups in order to take part in the Task. The groups were; Team Premium, Team Compact, Team Max, Team Jolly. A box containing the team names was provided and each Housemate picked one card from the box. Housemates who picked the same team names played as a group.
The team that accurately solves their puzzles in the earliest time would win the round. If at the end of 60 minutes, no team was able to solve the puzzles, the four teams would automatically earn zero points for the round.
The second phase of the Supersport “Unbeatable Football” Task involved the Housemates performing an Art Task where they creatively explained what “Unbeatable” meant to them, through painting or drawing. Their painting must exude what they felt “Unbeatable” meant to their team from their experiences around family, work and lifestyle in general.
Housemates had 60 minutes to brainstorm and discuss their ideas before proceeding to the Arena for the painting challenge. Each team was given one hour to make their painting.
After the painting session, each team had 5 minutes to present their painting and share with Big Brother the inspiration behind their art piece.
Team Jolli wins first challenge
The Unbeatable Football Task came right on time for the English Premier League. It was a true test of speed and football knowledge with a touch of creativity.
The Shine Ya Eye geng had to dig up their football trivia in an effort to solve football-themed crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
The Housemates were divided into four teams:
Team Premium
Team Compact
Team Max
Team Jolli
For the crossword puzzle, each team had to solve five clubs from the 20 English Premier League clubs using the alphabets from the black bag attached to their easel. For the jigsaw puzzle, teams were to identify and complete two football league or club competition logos using the puzzle pieces provided.
The Housemates scrambled to put faces on these puzzles and Team Jolli consisting of Maria, Yousef, Emmanuel, Arin and Liquorose completed the activity first, making it seem way too easy. Biggie then asked them to assist the other teams that had not yet completed their tasks.
We didn’t know that Maria was all clued up on football team names, but the team was bound to be strong since Arin mentioned that Yousef held the team together because he knew everything.
The winning team received a reward of N1 500 000 to share among themselves.
The other Housemates, however, seriously need to brush up on their football knowledge because Big Brother even dropped a little shade saying that some of them wouldn’t be able to complete it even if they were given 24 hours to do it.
Day 20: The Abeg debate – BBNaija
Points were made by both sides, but the winner still remains a mystery.
For their Abeg Task this week, the Shine Ya Eye Housemates were asked to organize and hold a debate on finance. Divided into two teams, they both reeled out points trying to counter each other and secure victory.
Getting Started
For this debate, the House was divided into two teams of male and female. The two teams had to deliberate and unanimously choose one topic from the options below:
Family finance: couples should operate joint accounts. Yes Or No.
The impact of digital transformation in financial services.
They eventually went for the former and retired to different sections of the House to prepare to deliver a phenomenal debate.
Impromptu Fashion Show
Stunned by how dashing the Housemates looked when they arrived at the Arena for the debate, Biggie suggested they open up with an impromptu fashion show to show off their attires. Turning the Arena into a fashion runway, the Housemates strutted like models from international fashion shows.
Debate Time
Done showing off, the geng got down to the business of the day – the debate. The gentlemen kicked it off with Pere and Sage representing the guys for the first round. They both succinctly made their points justifying the need for couples to operate joint accounts. Up next were Saskay and Peace who came to counter the points the boys made and point out how women stood at a disadvantage operating joint accounts. There were two more rounds after that with Cross, Jaypaul, Boma and Michael representing the guys while Angel, Maria, Nini and Arin represented the girls.
The gift…
At the end of the debate, Biggie felt some of the Housemates deserved a reward Jackie B, Boma, Emmanuel Liquorose, were the recipient of this reward. He gave each of them 250 Abeg Nair for their outstanding look.
Peace who delivered a phenomenal presentation during the debate was rewarded by Biggie for her eloquence. He gave her 500 Abeg Naira. For the eventual winner of the debate, they will have to wait a while to find out.
…and the punishment
For infringing on House rules, Maria, Liquorose and Peace were barred from the HoH bedroom for the next two weeks starting from Monday. Whether they win HoH or not, they will sleep in the common bedroom. This punishment was meted out to them because Maria invited both Peace and Liquorose into the HoH room. A privilege reserved only for the Head of House.
Day 21: The naughtiest Jacuzzi Party yet – BBNaija
There was lots of bumpin’ and plenty of grindin’ at last night’s barbecue.
Following a jam-packed evening of debate, hunger, and trading insults, the Housemates finally put it all behind (for the moment at least) and let their hair down in a very sexy way at the Friday Jacuzzi barbeque.
At first, it had looked like the fierce fighting over food had put a damper on the festivities, and the night would go bust before it had even started, but not on Cross’s watch! As military man Pere divvied up the noodles and Princess went on a loud tirade, Cross walked around the House yelling “The Jacuzzi is now open and whether you are hungry or not, it’s time to party” in the direction of anyone with a working ear.
Resisting food hoarders
Reluctantly, but clearly needing the break, the Housemates shook off the bad vibes and headed to the bedrooms to change into tiny bikinis and shorts.
The ice-cold Guinness was hauled out and so was the grill, which was immediately fired up by Whitemoney, who is back in the kitchen. The meat he and Angel had marinaded was thrown on – and with Biggie providing the soundtrack, it was time to party!
At first, the ladies danced coyly, whining to the beat while staring at their reflections in the House mirrors, but after a couple of drinks, it was on! Queen gave everyone a show as she twerked like a pro. Pretty soon, Boma sidled up to her and the two did so much bumping and grinding, they looked like they were in a sexy 90s music video; a music video of the H-Town “Knocking Da Boots” variety.
Not to be outdone, Maria got into the zone and got down with Cross, Boma and Michael, and wiggled with all her might. Later, she looked like she was regretting everything and had to be whisked away by Liquorose who got her into bed.
Saga was glued to Nini the whole night (no surprises here) and after dancing outside the Jacuzzi, the two decided to jump in and get wet. Saga pinned Nini to a corner as the jets blasted and spent the rest of the evening bobbing around with the apple of his eye.
We’re not sure if this means they are now on talking terms, but Angel gave Sammie what looked to be an impressive lapdance. Nothing like a good ol’ booty-hop to break the ice and ease tensions, huh?
Peace, on the other hand, was having so much fun she almost climbed the pillars in the garden. She and Cross got down in a corner, then Jaypaul appeared out of thin air and took over. Later, when a giggly Peace told Michael she wanted to talk to him, Arin immediately whisked her away.
Liquorose, as we have come to expect, left her whole soul on the floor and danced like she was in battle. Head of House Pere didn’t interact much at the party, choosing instead to dance next to Whitemoney and the grill, dark shades plastered on his face. Keeping an eye on the chicken, perhaps? 👀 Just kidding, Pere. 😂
What was peculiar though is how he seemed to avoid Maria, the object of his affections and current Deputy Head of House. When she splashed water on him and tried having a conversation as he was dancing in the Jacuzzi earlier in the evening, he didn’t seem interested. Yikes!
All in all a successful night that ended with hungry mouths being fed and ships being strengthened (we hope?). One person who had a rough end to her night however, is Tega.
“Who unlaid my bed?”
Tega will not let disrespect go in silence. Early in the morning, after the Friday night Jacuzzi party, things took an unexpected turn in the #BBNaija House.
As Tega entered the room she sleeps in, she discovered that her bed cover and sheets had been shoved and moved around. What an annoying sight for tired Tega who screamed out loud, “Who unlaid my bed?”
She then started flipping everyone’s bed because the person who did that to hers was not coming out to say the truth. Meanwhile, in the Red Room, Nini, Jackie B, Angel, Michael, and Sammie knew exactly who did it.
Instead of telling her, they kept quiet to protect the culprit while others helped her investigate who did it. Head of House, Pere also knew about the bedsheet heist but kept mum and played along as well as if he knew nothing.
It was certain that no one was going to go to bed in Biggie’s House when Tega took a pot and a spoon which she started beating together to wake everyone up. She was adamant to know why anyone would take her bedspread and not bother to apologise or explain?
What could have easily turned into a fight became a jam session as the Housemates started singing along to her beating the pan, which she had intended to use to keep the Housemates awake as payback for ruffling her bed.
Eventually, Sammie, the culprit, had also played along until he eventually “sacrificed” his bedsheets and laid the bed for her thus claiming to be “Samaritan Sammie”.The impractical joke had Cross telling Sammie to relax because all they wanted at that time was to sleep.
A Mini Graduation– BBNaija
The BBNaija Housemates had a mini graduation from the Eva school of life after a little Quiz competition and a moment of self-awareness and affirmation.
The Eva Soap Task
What a bunch of babies! The Housemates get dressed up and relive their early years for the task by Eva Soap.
When the Eva Baby Soap task was briefed to the Housemates, it was clear that the day was going to get silly! After being told that they would have to “wind the clock back a few years”, the Housemates were ever-so-casually-informed that they would find in the storeroom their outfits for the day: a diaper, t-shirt, bib, socks, pacifier and bonnet. Bonnets? When they said they would be rewinding back a few years, we think they may have meant a century or two.
“I’ll never take the men in this House seriously after this Task,” said Angel, and we found ourselves starting to agree, especially when we bore witness to Yousef and Michael – both grown men, need we remind you – being dressed by Angel and Tega, respectively. Why would you allow national television cameras to capture you like that?
What really took the cake, though, was the Housemates’ insistence that they absolutely must proceed to wail and scream like the world’s most annoying babies. Real children aren’t that annoying. Not even close.
Once attired as Big Brother’s bundles of joy, they were told to await further instructions – quite the ask for a series of infants. Then, after a time of us having to rub our eyes and confirm we were actually seeing a group of adults wearing diapers, those instructions arrived.
In the Arena, the Housemates were told that the Eva Baby bathtub provided contained a certain number of rubber duckies and that each ducky was worth a certain number of points. They were to dive into the tub, collect as many duckies as possible, and then add the points together. What followed was 20+ men and women diving into an oversized ballpit – filled with balloons – hunting plastic toys for five minutes.
Some of the Housemates struggled to carry all the duckies they had collected, but others were more pragmatic; they went straight into the diapers. On a side note, these are some foul-mouthed babies!
Once the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the round, the choice of balloons over actual water was clear; there was barely anything left inside the tub. When it came to the count, Peace was the clear leader, with a total of 133 points, followed by Angel with 82 and Boma with 79. On the other end of the scale was JMK, with 0 – which is impressive in its own way, really.
Then, came the crawl race. No rubber duckies, thankfully. Instead, it came down to the fastest Housemate, who would have 23 points added to their total for the day. Their times weren’t given to them, but Jaypaul and Cross seemed to be very quick. Then, the Housemates were told to familiarise themselves with the Eva Soap product cards that came with their outfits, head inside and wait for part two of the Eva Baby Task – it seemed that some kind of test was on the horizon.
After getting dressed in gowns and mortarboards, the Housemates geared up for the next part of their Task; reliving another stage of life (although we’re not sure if graduation is a stage of life everybody shares, as there are other ways to succeed). The Housemates were each required to pick a question about Eva Soap products from a box, hand it to the Head of House and then answer it. Each right answer would earn the Housemate in question five points. A wrong answer would… well, you know.
Questions ranged from knowing whether or not newborn’s cried without tears, how old babies could be to use Eva Soap and how to spell “pacifier” backwards. It was a mixed bag of answers, of which we’ll spare you the details, except for the bit where there was some embarrassment – one of the answers provided on the card was, in fact, incorrect. A simple typo, but still – kinda funny.
Then came the fourth and final part of the Task. Housemates were required to tell each other the names they had been called over the course of their life, which had made them lose confidence or self-esteem, while their fellows wrote those words on their bodies. Some of the phrases included “poor”, “short” and “fat”.
We’re not sure how this part of the Task was scored, but we trust in Biggie’s wisdom. After that, the Housemates were sent on their way with bars of Eva Soap to wash the negativity off their bodies and to extend the metaphor, a little bit.
The Verdict
After a few minutes, Biggie called the HoH into the Diary Room to retrieve the brief which contained the final results on the winner of the task. The brief was read out by the HoH and he duly announced that Peace was the winner of the Eva Soap Task with a total of 137 points. She was also awarded the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand naira.
Other Housemates were not left out. For participating in the task, they were awarded the sum of one million, two hundred and fifty thousand naira to share among themselves.
What a way to end the day. Who would have thought using a pacifier and wearing adult diapers will be the key to the Housemates earning cool cash.
Day 22: The Party that gave us heartbreaks – BBNaija
What is going on shippers?
You may be wondering where this is coming from. Well, we have just as many questions as you, but let’s bring you up to speed with the last Saturday Night Party.
Just after the Party, three ships that we hoped would give us some lovey-dovey moments tanked.
First of these was the ‘friendship’ between Boma and Queen. The two have spent a lot of time flirting but last night descended into a heated disagreement soon after the Party came to an end. Queen literally dragged Boma away from dancing with other people during the party, which made him react in a way Queen found hurtful. Right after the party, Queen was seen reporting the incident to Pere and Maria, saying she would never have anything to do with him again.
Just as that was happening, Boma was in another corner saying he was not happy with Queen’s actions. In his rant to Emmanuel and Sammie, he said since he was not in a relationship with Queen, she had no right to tug at his arm on the dance floor. He was also concerned about Queen putting him in a corner and isolating him from other ladies in the House.
After ranting to the guys, Boma went over to where Queen was sleeping to have a conversation with her about the incident. Queen claimed she was just joking with Boma and that he overreacted. Boma responded, however, that it wasn’t a good look, and he did not like it. While the two had their back and forth, Queen pointed out that Boma always made her feel bad. Cross, fearing the fight between the two would escalate, came to take Boma off Queen’s bed and out of the room.
The next ship we saw sink was the Samgel ship. Angel called off whatever situationship she had with Sammie in the early hours of the morning after she told him that she did not connect with him mentally and therefore could not be in a relationship with him. Unlike Boma and Queen’s conversations, Sammie and Angel had a sweet moment and shared a hug after Angel ended whatever type of ship they had. However, this morning says otherwise with those snuggly cuddles we saw. Will this mean there’s a chance for them to make it?
The Jackie B and Michael ship may just not be ready to set sail after all.
Jackie B had queried Michael as to why he had called on Angel to rub his head the day before. Michael claimed he had a migraine and simply called the first woman he saw to give him a massage. Jackie B wasn’t buying his explanation and said she felt disrespected by him calling on Angel when the whole House knew full well that she and Michael ‘had a thing’.
Michael wasn’t having any of this and went into a rant about how Jackie B was being too subjective with her emotions and making assumptions based on what she feels and not what is confirmed to be true.
The bickering between the two continued for another few minutes before they split to be with different people. While speaking with Peace and Arin, Jackie B made it clear that she was not going to let herself be disrespected by anybody. Little does Jackie B know that the same Peace she was opening up to didn’t only rub Micheal’s head, she actually kissed it last night.
Could this be why Michael later spoke to Peace and made it clear that whatever was going on between himself and Jackie B had come to an end? Could he be clearing the way for a dalliance with Peace? Also, Angel engaged in a heavy flirt session with Michael at the party, that saw Michael asking Angel to put the breaks on it.
Whew, three ships in one day! Whatever these Housemates do, we hope they resolve their differences and get their ships to sail true.
Live Show: Princess and Arin Evicted!
In a tense Live Eviction Show, Big Brother Housemates Arin and Princess were told to grab their bags and leave the House.
Well, we knew it was coming – it is a Big Brother Naija Eviction Show, after all. With a total of six Housemates up for Eviction, though, what we couldn’t know was how many of them were going to be sent packing. It was always going to be at least one, but it could have been all of them.
At the start of the show, Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saskay and Tega would have had their hearts in their throats, waiting to hear on the voting public’s judgement. Not for nothing, but a few of their close friends in the House would have been less-than-comfortable, too – Liquorose and Saga come to mind.
Before we got to the meat of the matter, Ebuka had a quick chat with the current Head of House Pere and his Deputy Maria, who have spent the week in a state of mutual irritation, a situation that has had viewers wondering what, exactly, their deal is?
Speaking to Ebuka, Pere said that he’s a very open, direct person, and that his strategy as the HoH was nothing he wouldn’t admit to. Funny thing, though, he looked decidedly uncomfortable when Ebuka “let it slip” that he had tried to get rid of his Deputy. The show didn’t dwell on that little bombshell, but we think there’s going to be a bit of a conversation in the House about that, later.
After Ebuka left, it became clear during their exchange that the Housemates were getting a little sick of Pere’s management style. When Ebuka returned to the House to address the residents – this time to announce an Eviction – things were understandably tense. The first Housemate’s whose name was mentioned must have had a sinking feeling, but the feeling didn’t last long.
During her earlier Diary Session, Saskay said that she was feeling excited about the Eviction, since she knows life is going to be very different once she re-enters the world. Guess she’s going to have to wait to find out exactly how different.
Arin was not so lucky though – she was named as one of the Evicted Housemates, and it was time to pack her bags and get out of the House, toot-quick. Arin had earlier admitted to Big Brother that she was feeling a bit nervous and thought that everything might boil over when the Housemates gathered in the Lounge for the live Eviction Show.
When asked about her high point in the House, she quickly became emotional. “Oh my gosh, here come the waterworks!” She went on to say that her favourite moment was presenting the very first Task, on the history of Nigeria.
That bit of shining patriotism was slightly dulled by her subsequent admission that she had a high point every single time she has alcohol in her. Oh, well.
During her time on stage with Ebuka, she said that everything that happened since she entered the House was positive – which was in stark contrast to the videotape of her angry moments over the past three weeks. When questioned about that, she told Ebuka that she couldn’t turn her emotions off even if she had wanted to do so. After saying her goodbyes, she exited the Big Brother stage for the last time.
Ebuka then returned to the waiting – and very quiet – Housemates, and… did nothing, other than have some suggestive conversations with the Housemates. He asked the Nominated Housemates to stand, then told them he’d be back, later. We think he was just there to shake the Housemates up.
It wasn’t going to stay that way, though – the Housemates are never that lucky. The next time Ebuka returned to the House, things got real. First, a quick chat, then he informed Emmanuel that he would survive at least another week.
Earlier in the day, Emmanuel had said that he thought he was “cool or okay” with almost everybody in the House. The keyword there is “almost”, since somebody did nominate him, after all. Nevertheless, the man is safe.
He also informed Tega that she was safe, which was met with much joy, all around. Earlier, when Biggie asked Tega about her favourite moments in the House, she admitted to liking the fights that occasionally break out, saying that “they’re more like a frenzy” to her. Well, since she’s safe, she seems in a position to witness – and maybe start – a few more.
But if they were just told they were safe, then that might mean somebody wasn’t. That somebody, it turns out, was Princess.
Speaking to Biggie earlier today, Princess said that – if evicted – she would focus on the one thing she has always wanted to do: develop a Taxi App. We wish her all the best! Perhaps a lift service with a little bit of that Naija flavour is exactly what the country needs. Before taking her final exit from the Diary Room, she started to tear up, calling her time in the House, “a dream come true.”
She didn’t waste any time leaving the House, waving off any attempts to give her a hug and getting out of the House before Biggie had even started his countdown. She did take the chance to reveal to the Housemates who her real crush was – Cross. Then she was out the door, quick as a flash.
When she had her chance to speak with Ebuka after her exit from the House, she repeated her statement that being the House was something she had always wanted, and that she was okay with being Evicted – and you know what? We believe her.
After that, it was a quick end to the Housemates’ agony. Ebuka informed them that they were safe, and then he said goodbye. All that was left was for the saved Housemates to breathe a sigh of relief, and for the newest Housemates to come to terms with the fact that they are fair game for tomorrow night’s Nominations. There will be some restless nights in the Big Brother House, tonight.
One person we know for sure will be tossing and turning is Jackie B, who is still trying to figure out what Ebuka meant when he mentioned Peace, when asking about the Michael situation. Yikes!