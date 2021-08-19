Enioluwa Adeoluwa Has A New Show – “The Late Night Show With Eni” 👏🏾👏🏾

Connect with us

Scoop

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Is there anything Enioluwa Adeoluwa can’t do?

The superstar has a new project and we’re cheering him on as he gears for the premiere.

One of our writers, Enioluwa, has published numerous articles about career, personal branding, and style (You can check them out here). Apart from being a writer and an influencer, he is always pushing out great information like nobody’s business.

On Instagram, he announced the premiere of his debut entertainment show, titled “The Late Night Show With Eni,” noting that it would air on Friday, August 20 at 7 p.m. He wrote:

Congratulations, Eni. We cannot wait to see the magic you create and watch all the episodes of your new show!

