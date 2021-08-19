Connect with us

“…give me forever and I will ride it with you” – Neo Sends Vee A Super Sweet Birthday Message

Published

4 hours ago

 on

BBNaija’s Vee is enjoying another year of life, and on her birthday, she has something extra special to celebrate: love!

On her 25th birthday, the BBNaija Lockdown star was championed by her beau, Neo. “Words can’t explain, feelings may not fully express, but give me forever and I will ride it with you. Happy 25 London Girl,” the BBNaija star and model captioned a photo of the two on Instagram.

Vee replied his message with “Thank you, baby”.

So sweet!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neo Mobor Akpofure (@neo_akpofure)

Check out Vee’s stunning birthday photos:

Happy birthday, Vee!

Photo Credit@sesay__

