Happy Birthday! AY is Entering the Fifth Floor in Style

Comedian, actor and movie producer, Richard Ayodeji Makun, professionally known as AY is celebrating the big fifty in style and we totally love it.

Styled by Medlinboss, AY launched new photos of four handsome looks on Instagram to share the joy of his 50th birthday.

Captioning the photos, AY wrote: “What looked like an impossible climb is landing me on the 5th floor in style. To God be all the glory #leoman #50shadesofhustle”

“Getting older but my inner child is ageless,” the award-winning filmmaker added as he shared more photos from his birthday shoot. Check on them!

Look 1

Look 2

Look 3

Look 4