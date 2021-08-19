BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Tequila Thursdays

It’s going to be another wild night tonight with DJ Lambo on the wheel of steel.

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Open Mic



Thursday Open mic provides a unique platform for talents. Whether you’re a musician, storyteller, poet, comedian or any other form of performance we welcome you with open arms

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Game Night

Unwind from all of Lagos stress by attending this games night.

Date: Friday, August 20, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 1004, Victoria Island.

RSVP: 09049027698

The Garden Silent Disco

Date: Friday, August 20, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Garden Ikoyi, 8 Bayo Kuku Road, Ikoyi.

RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Friday, August 20, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351 or HERE

Pour Your Own Beer From The Tap

Have you ever wished you could play your own playlist at a lounge when you’re out on a Friday evening? Your wish just got granted. You will also get to pour your own beer from the tap.

Date: Friday, August 20, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, A1 Discovery Mall, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: 08106861192 or 08086429763

OOTN (One Of Those Nights) at Live Lounge

Date: Friday, August 20, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Festival Of Futball

Date: Friday, August 20, 2021.

Venue: Kuti’s Bistro, 9 Ogundana street, off Allen Ave. Ikeja.

RSVP: 07067789069 or 08031912432

Suicide Squad 2 At The Red Gourmet Kitchen

Date: Friday, August 20, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Red Gourmet Kitchen, 990 Sterling Bank Boulevard, Opp Tuwo Place, behind Fraser Suite, Central Area, Abuja.



Trick or Tequila Party

Wondering where to go and have fun this Friday? Why not join in the nasty and funky card games going on Kuik Nosh this Friday? Come play sexy cards and drink Tequila! No dulling!!

Date: Friday, August 20, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: BMT Africa Garden, Adetokumbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: 09139095732

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Date: Friday, August 20, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844

Garmspot Store Launch

Garmspot is inviting you to its 5th anniversary with a store launch for fashion and street style enthusiasts.

Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: 2 Alexander Road, Ikoyi.



Silent Wave Wave Abuja

Silent disco party live at Abuja with 3 DJs, 1 headphone and one lit party.

Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Brew23 Lounge, The Mediterranean Recreation Center, Plot 1411 Kwame Nkrumah Cressent, Asokoro Abuja.

RSVP: 08100222499

Karaoke & Chills

Are you a singing bird or you just want an evening chill after the hustle and bustle of the week? Then this event is for you.

Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Nafil Arcade & Water Park, Abuja.

RSVP: 09093956573 or 08073807680

Paint & Sip with ArtSplashStudio

Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754.

The Art of Pottery for Beginners

This Saturday, Breather Renaissance and Enjoy will be taking you on an authentic, easy-peasy clay making experience.

Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or HERE

Fun Time at Omu Resort

Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way, Ibeju 105101, Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

The Return To Zuma

What myths have you heard or read about Zuma Rock? If you have visited and explored the rock, you will agree that every visit is a nice experience and if you haven’t then why not come explore the Zuma rock with your clean all hiking shoes/gears.

Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Time: 6 AM

Venue: City Park Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: +2348037677827

Dance With Eno

There are shortcuts to happiness and dancing is one of them, so join this dance class with Enoyong.

Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08111707070

No pressure by Sakordie (Listening Party)

Date: Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Vibe, 16b Akin Olugbade street, Victoria Island, Lagos.



Nature Hangout

Come say hello to nature during this Nature hangout. You will get to explore Lekki Conservation Centre, go on the nature walk, climb the canopy walkway, the treehouse and finally eat and play games at the family park.

Date: Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Lekki Conservation Centre, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Police & Thief : Summer Connect Paint Ball Edition

It’s a healthy addiction,you join teams,you make new friends,it’s good full body work out and best of all you create new memories.

Date: Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Wakanda Paintball Arena, Unique World Garden, Accra Street, Wuse 5, Abuja.

RSVP: 08145154912 or 08051922479