Tacha Akide, Nancy Isime & Denrele Edun turned up for Medlinboss’ Birthday Bash + MedlinNuciano Special Bag Launch

Mimi Linda Yina, CEO of Medlin Couture, had a double celebration as she celebrated her birthday with an intimate birthday soirée and also launched The Red Color Birthday special limited edition of the MedlinNuciano special bag of Medlin X Nuciano collections.

Tacha Akide, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Mercy Aigbe, Kate Henshaw, Denrele Edun, Nancy Isime, and Yomi Makun were among the guests at the birthday bash.

Esther Benyeogo and Precious Emmanuel, of course, serenaded the celebrant and guests with their incredible voices.

See some photos from the event below:

Photo Credit: @officialphotofreak