Read the Statement from #BBNaija6 Housemate Pere's Team Concerning False Allegations of Abuse

#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Watch Episode 4 (Pink Panther) of "Papa Benji" Season 2 on BN TV

Don Jazzy is Enioluwa Adeoluwa's First Guest on "The Late Night Show With Eni"

Play Network Studios to Wrap Up "Nostalgic Collection" with Remake of 1996 Nollywood Classic "Diamond Ring"

Mercy Johnson-Okojie & Mary Remmy Njoku reminisce about their days together in this episode of "Mercy's Menu"

Ronke Odusanya drops Episode 8 of Comedy Series "Sàlàyé È"

Ranti receives the best exclusive in Episode 9 of "Rumour Has It"

Nkechi Balogun, Toni Tones, Frodd attend Idia Aisien's "Nneka the Pretty Serpent" Private Netflix Screening

Don't Miss the Final Episode of "My Name Is A-Zed" Season 2

Published

5 hours ago

 on

An official statement from Big Brother Naija season 6 Housemate, Pere‘s team has been released, regarding the allegations of domestic violence and abuse which have been making news.

Recently, an image of Pere and a female colleague (who is “happily married”) went viral on social media, with speculations that she was married to Pere, and he was an abusive partner.

According to the statement from Pere’s steam, the false allegations which “aim to damage the reputation of Pere” have baseless speculations as the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye reality star has “never been violent all his life.”

The statement adds that legal steps are being taken towards social media platforms involved in this defamation of Pere’s character, and urges the public to not indulge in the fake allegations.

Read the full statement below:

Swipe to see the false allegations:

