Burna Boy & Don Jazzy Have a Surprise Coming Next Week

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats singer Burna Boy and Mavin Records head honcho Don Jazzy are teasing a forthcoming project with their latest social media posts and they’ve got everyone anticipating what it’s going to be.

“Incoming,” Don Jazzy captioned photos of them in a car, in what seemed like a music video shoot with Burna Boy, who shared the same photos on his official Instagram page saying, “next week”.

We can’t wait to see what’s cooking, but knowing what these music heavyweights consistently serve, we can tell it’s going to be amazing!

Photo Credit: @burnaboygram

