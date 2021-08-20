Tiwa Savage’s Anticipated EP “Water & Garri” is Finally Here!

Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage has finally dropped her much-awaited extended playlist “Water & Garri” and it’s just in time for the weekend chills.

The 5-track EP is a follow up to the award-winning singer’s hit 2020 album “Celia“. It features Tay Iwar on “Special Kind“, Ghanaian alternative singer Amaarae on “Tales By Moonlight“, American music heavyweights Brandy on “Somebody’s Son” with Nas and Rich King on “Work Fada“.

Listen to “Water & Garri” below: