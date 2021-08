Ahead of her highly anticipated EP “Water & Garri“, music star Tiwa Savage has released its lead single titled “Tales By Moonlight“, featuring Ghanaian music sensation Amaarae.

The Pheelz produced track is the third off her “Water & Garri” EP which drops on Friday. The 5-track EP also features Brandy, Nas, and Tay Iwar. See the tracklist here.

Listen to “Tales By Moonlight” below: