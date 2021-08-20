Connect with us

BN TV

Coming Projects, Cancel Culture, Leaving a Legacy + his Friendship with Bovi - Basketmouth's 2nd "Blackbox Interview"

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Mercy Johnson-Okojie & Mary Remmy Njoku reminisce about their days together in this episode of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV

Watch Temi Otedola Get Ready for a Busy Day Out

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Ronke Odusanya drops Episode 8 of Comedy Series “Sàlàyé È”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the Final Episode of "My Name Is A-Zed" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Princess talks Crushing on Cross, her Experience in the House & Rumoured Car Gift from Fans

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija: Arin on the Big Brother Experience, Being Vocal & the Story Behind her Piercings

BN TV Career Inspired Promotions

Eloho Omame – Co-Founder, FirstCheck Africa - "I stopped seeking permission and expanded my vision in more ways than I ever imagined"

BN TV Movies & TV

It's a Football Fanatic Face-Off in Episode 8 of "Visa On Arrival"

BN TV

FK & Jola Get to Know Each Other Better in this Episode of "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV

Coming Projects, Cancel Culture, Leaving a Legacy + his Friendship with Bovi – Basketmouth’s 2nd “Blackbox Interview”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In part two of his “Blackbox Interview“, Basketmouth gets real with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about animosity in the comedy scene, his family, cancel culture and leaving a legacy in the industry.

In the trailer, Basketmouth talks about turning 43 this year and how it makes him feel. “This is the time for me to create things. My concern is this” Bright, how can you make your followers listen, watch your project.” He talks about his forthcoming projects including new music, movies, his own special coming next year and a new sitcom coming to TV.

When Ebuka asks where the popular idea that AY discovered Bovi and he (Basketmouth) snatched Bovi, “I did not. Bovi no be girl. Me and Bovi, it was a cool relationship,” Basketmouth responds and Ebuka confirms saying, “a lot of us admired it.” Basketmouth adds that Bovi is a busy person and he doesn’t know why people think that way.

“Me and Bovi, we’re blood, people don’t know that,” Basketmouth says, mentioning that he has never had an issue with Bovi. The standup comedian also shares what he thinks about ‘Instagram comedians’ in this interview.

Missed the first part? catch up here. Watch the second part below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Are your Children Ready for the World of Work?

22 Years of Marriage, 13 Years of Waiting – Here’s How The Owolabis Have Sailed Their Ever After

BN Hot Topic: Is Working Multiple Jobs Causing Artificial Unemployment? 

Ike Joseph on Putting the Indigenous Textile Industry on the Radar | by Adaugo Nwankpa

Biodun Da’Silva: Making the Best Use of Our Time on Earth
css.php