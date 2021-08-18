BN Hot Topic: Is Working Multiple Jobs Causing Artificial Unemployment? 

Since the pandemic began, many more companies have embraced remote work. This has, in turn, given employees more time to run other gigs and even take up another full time job. Now, it is getting increasingly common to see a person having multiple jobs – a main, and a side gig. Some people even run two full-time jobs at the same time, while still freelancing at the side.

In a conversation started on Twitter, someone complained that this practice is causing artificial unemployment – that is, one person doing two or more full-time jobs is thwarting another person’s effort to get a job.

Nigeria’s unemployment rate currently stands at 33.5 percent and, amidst many other reasons, some people are of the opinion that the current trend of having multiple jobs is one of the causes of this. Since we are already living in a country with such a high unemployment rate, they believe it is selfish to hold on to two or more jobs when there are people who cannot even secure one.

33.5% unemployment rate means that 1 in every 3 (economically active) Nigerian has no job. If someone who has 2 full-time jobs and a part-time gig only holds on to one job and gives up the rest, there’s a high chance that the other two would be able to earn salaries, right? There’s also the belief that people who have multiple jobs are not helping new graduates grow in their fields. How will fresh graduates get jobs and gain experience when professionals have taken all the slots?

On the flip side, other people said in a country where the economy is poor and inflation keeps shooting up,for many, having one job cannot meet their financial needs. So if I take on another job to ensure my financial security, what’s so bad about it? For instance, if someone is earning 50k at a company, why would he/she want to reject another job when he/she knows this will elevate his/her financial status?

There’s also the point that there’s no job security anywhere, especially in this part of the world. A single government policy can make you lose it all. If your boss fires you because he/she suddenly does not like your face, it means you’ll be stranded for a really long time. Many people also lost their jobs when the pandemic started. Having multiple jobs gives you a certain level of security; you know that if you lose one, another still dey. It also gives you choices, if one job becomes too demanding, you can easily walk away with your head above water.

Some people also pointed out that no matter what happens, there can never be equality in the world – some people will have too much and some will not have at all, that is the way the world is wired. But again, should we say that because of this, we shouldn’t try to make the world better in our own little way? If leaving one job will give another person a chance to earn a good living, wouldn’t that make it the right thing to do?

Over to you, guys, would you leave your second or third job so an unemployed person will have a chance to work? Do you believe people working multiple jobs is causing artificial unemployment?

***

Featured image: Dreamstime