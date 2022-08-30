BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Amaka‘s sudden eviction from the Big Brother house yesterday came as a shock to many. To be honest, we didn’t esperredit. After Sunday, many viewers (and even the housemates) assumed their favs would be in the house for at least another week, but Biggie with the twists and turns, huh?

So imagine everyone’s shock when Big Brother called the housemates into the diary room and asked them to nominate two of their fellow housemates for immediate eviction. Anyway, the majority of them nominated Amaka and this led to her eviction. But Biggie may have just pissed off many viewers.

See how they reacted:

Come to think about it, isn’t all fair in games and war? Okay, that’s an exaggeration; this is not war. But when you are hustling for 100 million naira, everything, including an impromptu eviction, can be fair, right? Besides, what really constitutes as fair in Big Brother’s house and in Amaka’s case?

If we are talking about fairness; she was nominated by the majority of the housemates, isn’t it fair that she be the one who leaves?

On the other hand, should the housemates be given the power to vote out their fellow housemates, seeing as the viewers have held that power since the beginning of BBNaija season 7? Or is this Big Brother’s way of saying “look this is a game and I can do as I please”? If it were Doyin, Adekunle, Giddyfia, Diana or any other housemates, would you still consider this eviction to be fair or unfair?

Okay, I know you have a lot to let off your chest, so tell me, do you consider Amaka’s eviction to be fair? In games, are there truly fair plays?