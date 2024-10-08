Inside the Ultimate Weekend at Lakowe Lakes

Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, one of Nigeria’s top luxury destinations (A development of one of the real estate industry leaders, Mixta Africa), was abuzz with funfair as guests indulged in the annual “Escape To The Greens” getaway, which was filled with excitement and leisure from September 27th to 29th, 2024.

The weekend kicked off Friday as visitors settled into the serene estate, diving straight into adventures. From gliding across the water in pontoon boats to exploring the sprawling golf course, every moment sparked a slice of delight. Guests seeking pure relaxation indulged in the world-class spa, where professional therapists worked their magic. As night fell, guests gathered under a blanket of stars for an elegant cocktail soiree.

Saturday morning began with an energising fitness session to set the mood for day 2. The highlight of the day? There are too many to choose from.

The Pro Tournament brought Africa’s best golfers to Lakowe Golf Course, creating a competitive yet friendly atmosphere. Amateur golfers also enthusiastically tackled the challenging Par 3 Course.

Art enthusiasts flocked to the lodge on 18 to see an exceptional exhibition curated by the Nike Art Gallery. The displays included traditional bronze works reflecting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and contemporary pieces exploring various techniques, such as impressionism and surrealism, on canvas and other materials.

In the afternoon, guests went fishing and then participated in sip-and-paint sessions. They also experienced a one-of-a-kind picnic on the greens and enjoyed a captivating stage play by QIB Productions. The day ended with an Independence Dinner featuring cultural performances, karaoke, and great food. Guest performers like Ladipoe entertained the audience.

Children also had a great time at the Children’s Funfest, playing and racing through the go-cart tracks to their hearts’ content.

Sunday, the final day of this magnificent weekend, maintained the high standards set by the previous “Escape to the Greens.” Throughout the day, the estate buzzed with activity, from car exhibitions to the golf tournament, from kayaking to estate tours. It’s safe to conclude that “Escape to the Greens 2024” has raised the bar even higher.

The weekend was just a glimpse of the year-round excellence that awaits at Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, a top luxury destination in Nigeria. They also offer a seamless blend of luxury hospitality, world-class golf, and prime real estate for those who seek the finest in lifestyle living.

Sponsored Content