Lagos Cocktail Week 2024: A Decade of Innovation, Culture, and Passion

Get ready to raise your glasses as Lagos Cocktail Week, one of Africa’s largest cocktail festivals, celebrates its 10th anniversary from October 11 to 18, 2024. This landmark event, themed “Innovation, Culture & Passion,” continues to lead the way in advancing cocktail culture across the continent through dynamic events, seminars, and training sessions.

Created by the CEO of Eventi Cocktails, Lara Rawa, Lagos Cocktail Week was established to showcase the best of Nigeria’s cocktail culture, with the aspiration for the cocktail industry at large to be recognised as an integral aspect of the Nigerian beverage industry.

Anchored on three pillars- Education, Information, and Entertainment, The festival draws many attendees excited to experience top-notch mixology and enjoy cocktails from their favourite brands at the Cocktail Village.

Sharing more on this achievement, Lagos Cocktail Week Founder, Lara Rawa expressed;

“As Lagos Cocktail Week celebrates its 10th anniversary with a focus on Innovation, Culture, and Passion. This milestone reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of mixology, honouring the rich cultural heritage of Lagos, and sharing our passion for creating unforgettable experiences. We look forward to another decade of elevating the cocktail scene in Africa.”

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Lagos Cocktail Week has partnered with WSET, the world’s leading provider of drinks qualifications, as its official education partner. WSET is offering ten scholarships to students and participants, supporting their growth in the drinks industry.

In addition, this year’s milestone event will feature an exciting lineup, including:

Complimentary Cocktail Sampling: Enjoy free tastings of expertly crafted cocktails, featuring both new blends and classic favourites from your favourite brands.

Enjoy free tastings of expertly crafted cocktails, featuring both new blends and classic favourites from your favourite brands. Music & Entertainment: Dance to top DJs at the Lagos Cocktail Village

Dance to top DJs at the Lagos Cocktail Village Games & Challenges: Test your cocktail skills with fun, interactive games and challenges.

Test your cocktail skills with fun, interactive games and challenges. Bar Battle: Watch favourite bartenders compete to become the ultimate mixologist in a thrilling showdown.

Watch favourite bartenders compete to become the ultimate mixologist in a thrilling showdown. Bar Hop: Visit Lagos’ top bars to sample signature cocktails created especially for Lagos Cocktail Week.

Join Lagos Cocktail Week in celebrating a decade of innovation, culture, and passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024.

It’s more than just a festival – it’s the heartbeat of Africa’s cocktail scene. You can get tickets for Lagos Cocktail Week on the official website.

For more information and highlights of Lagos Cocktail 2024, please visit their website and follow them on social media @lagoscocktail.

