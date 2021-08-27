Cristiano Ronaldo Heads Back to Manchester United | Read His Farewell Note

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United.

Manchester United have revealed that they have signed the Portuguese superstar footballer from Juventus back to Old Trafford. According to sources, he said his final farewell to his teammates in Turin on Friday, August 27, 2021, after telling Juventus of his intention to quit the club after three years.

In a statement, the club said, “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical. Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal. In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

Sharing a touching farewell note, he wrote:

Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days. The “tifosi bianconeri” always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition. In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together. “Juve, storia di un grande amore

Bianco che abbraccia il nero

Coro che si alza davvero

Juve per sempre sara…” I will always be one of you. You are now part of my history, as I feel that I’m part of yours. Italy, Juve, Turin, tifosi bianconeri, you’ll always be in my heart. 🙏🏻❤️🇮🇹🦓⚽️