Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Movies & TV Scoop

Kiddwaya & Cuppy to Star in New Docu-ality Series "Highlife" Coming this September

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"During Ever After" is Back with a New Season | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV

It all comes to an end in the Final Episode of "Rumour Has It" Season 3

Movies & TV Nollywood

Sola Sobowale & Nse Ikpe-Etim Are Proud of their Role in "King of Boys: The Return of the King" | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

The Bandhitz were crowned Winners of Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2!

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6 Recap Show: IK Nwosu & 'Motunde dished out all the Juicy Details of Week 4 in Biggie's House

BN TV Movies & TV

It's a case of Corruption in Episode 9 of "Visa On Arrival"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Exclusive Chat with Kemi Adetiba & Toni Tones on the Making of "King of Boys: The Return of the King"

Movies & TV News Promotions

Globacom just launched something MAJOR! All about the Glo TV app

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6: A Summary of Week 4 in the Big Brother House | KayVee's Exit + Maria's Eviction Prank

Movies & TV

Kiddwaya & Cuppy to Star in New Docu-ality Series “Highlife” Coming this September

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Kiddwaya and Cuppy will star in “Highlife,” a new black British reality series premiering on September 10, 2021.

The reality series, produced by Channel 4, is billed as “the first Black British premium reality series,” and will chronicle the lives of young Nigerian Brits as they strive for success.

Toni Tone, Kamille, Tomi, Chieferdcypha Bussdown King, Bernicia Boateng, and Irene Agbontaen will join Kidddwaya and Cuppy in the docu-ality show.

“‘Highlife’ follows the lives and loves of a group of ambitious, glamourous young Nigerian Brits all chasing their own idea of success,” Channel 4 shared in a statement. “Highlighting a community where high family expectations often impact career choices, relationships and even friendship groups, the four-part docu-ality series is an aspirational but utterly relatable authentic portrayal of British life.”

Cuppy confirmed her participation in the reality program on Instagram, writing: “Are you ready for the #HighLife? BRAND NEW @Channel4 Series starts on September 10th.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

Kiddwaya also took to his Instagram page to share the news writing; “I’m so excited to announce I’m part of the brand-new docu-ality series Highlife, starting Friday 10th September at 10pm on prime time @channel4. It’s the first show of its kind in British history and it promises deliver on jaw-dropping original content. Shout out to all the stars on the show @chieferdcypha @cuppymusic @irenettya @t0nit0ne @berniciaboateng @kamille @tazerofficial and the legendary @flexgoddaps for directing. Shoutout to @optomen and @cr8tiverow for producing. This one is for the culture. #C4Highlife.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kidd (@kiddwaya)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: How to Know If You’re Being Overcharged for Rent

Ufuoma Uvomata: Using Silk Pillowcases Can Help Maintain your Glowing Skin

53 Years of Love & Everything in Between! Take a Dive into The Olayinkas’ Ever After

BN Hot Topic: Can We Do Without Personal Branding?

Tiwa Savage’s “Water & Garri” is the Coming-of-Age EP Africa Needs | By Yomi Owope
css.php