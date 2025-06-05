Turaki and Tomi Met at a Wedding and It Was an Instant Connection!

Have you ever met someone and you instantly felt a connection with the person? That’s how Turaki felt when he met Tomi at his cousin’s wedding.

He spared no time in striking up a conversation with her, and they just clicked. Their connection was so effortless and undeniable that people around them began to tease them about it. After the wedding, they stayed in touch, and as time passed, Turaki became certain he had found his person. With attention to detail, he planned a dreamy garden proposal to begin their forever. Tomi said yes, and we are swooning over their lovely BNBling!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Turaki:

We met in 2022 at my cousin’s wedding in Akwa Ibom. She was sitting beside one of my cousins, and something about her caught my attention. I asked, “Who’s that?” and before I knew it, I was walking over to introduce myself. I got her number and told her we’d catch up later. That evening, we found ourselves chatting by the poolside. I had my laptop with me, and I was on a tight work deadline but somehow, she made that moment feel effortless.

People were already teasing us, saying we looked like a couple, but back then, it was just friendship. Or so we thought. At the white wedding in Abuja, the conversations continued. It was getting late, so I offered to drop her off. We talked the whole way, and from then on, our friendship just kept growing. I was firmly in the friend zone, trust me, I knew but we had a lot of fun. We bantered, laughed, and genuinely enjoyed each other’s company.

Then she got back to Lagos… and the rest, as they say, is history.

