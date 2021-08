The stars showed up en mass to celebrate AY Makun’s 50th birthday in the heart of Lagos. The biggest and brightest stars in Nigeria’s entertainment business came dressed to impress to honour the comedian.

It was an incredible occasion not just for him, but also for the celebrities who gathered to honour the famous comedian.

Darey Alade

Kaffy

Stannze

Tacha Akide

Lilo Aderogba

Ini Edo

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Busola Dakolo

Chioma Akpotha

Eniola Badmus

Ufuoma McDermott

Anita Asuoha & Victor Ikechukwu Asuoha

Azuka Ogujiuba & Sen Florence Ita-Giwa

Pretty Mike

Iyabo Ojo

Laycon, Idia Aisien & Pretty Mike

Idia Aisien

Juliet Ibrahim