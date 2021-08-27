Connect with us
Mercy Johnson & Prince Okojie are Celebrating 10 Years of Love

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Okojie, are living proof that love is a lovely thing.

The couple shared these family photos to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, and we can’t get over how adorable they are.

Celebrating her husband, Mercy wrote, “What more can I ask for Lord, You have done me well Jesus…Happy Wedding Anniversary to us… 10years of grace, love, forgiveness, understanding, sacrifice, tolerance, patience, respect and friendship.”

Prince Okojie also had this to say for the love of his life; “Babe❤️😛, my love its the other picture babe🙈🙈😂😂…..My heartbeat, Instagram nor gree you write caption…worry not, I got you…I love you always…”

Photo Credit: @princeodiokojie | @mercyjohnsonokojie

