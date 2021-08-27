Meet Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth’s Baby Girl Eleora Tinuke

Toyin Lawani and her husband Segun Wealth have welcomed their first child, a daughter.

The celebrity fashion designer announced the newborn’s arrival on Thursday, August 26, and also revealed the name Eleora Tinuke. The delighted new mum showed off her baby bump with elegant photos from her Pregnancy Series photoshoot.

She wrote:

CONGRATULATIONS 🎈

A mother’s pain all vanish the day she sees Her Bundles of joy , we just added another creative to our Genius Talented Pack

@kingeleora Tinuke , Mommy is super Happy to see you , After playing hide and seek with me for the longest time 🥊🥊🥊🥊

#kingofallQueens

Ps your Daddy takes the most amazing pictures of me @segun_wealth Thanks ❤️❤️❤️ meanwhile I need my change from this photoshoot 🤣🤣🤣🤣

#pregnancyseriesbytoyinlawani ⭐️