Mike & Perri Edwards wish Baby Matthew a Happy First Birthday

It was reality star Mike and Perri Edwards‘ first child’s birthday on the 26th of August. Mommy made a yummy cake while daddy took this adorable photo of baby Matthew to celebrate his special.

Perri shared the photo on Instagram saying:

HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY TO OUR CHAMP @matthewoedwards YOU CAME INTO THIS WORLD A YEAR AGO. FROM THE GET GO YOU PUT A WHILE ON OUR FACES AND YOU STILL DO. I’M PROUD TO CALL YOU MY SON AND GLAD YOU CHOSE ME TO BE YOUR MUM.

AN OVERDUE NEW YOUTUBE VIDEO WILL FOLLOW 👀 ITS A BIG ONE

Mike on the other hand shared videos of baby Matthew’s one year journey and it’s just so adorable. He wrote in the caption:

Our junior boss is 1 year old today! 😅 so proud to be your papa @matthewoedwards watching you grow is such a joy ❤️ I can’t thank my wife @itspsd enough for all you’ve done this year keeping everything together you deserve a vacation sha… Also, we’re back on YouTube, if you want to watch our RAW and honest 1-year review of what it’s like to be parents subscribe now to our YouTube channel (Mike and Perri) 🚨