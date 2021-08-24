Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Toyin Lawani Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In This Golden Pregnancy Photoshoot

Movies & TV Scoop

DJ Zinhle unveils Baby Bump in Teaser for Upcoming Reality Show "DJ Zinhle: Unexpected"

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 5: Liquorose is Head Of House | Pere, Queen, Maria are up for Possible Eviction

Scoop Sweet Spot

Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Chemistry on Full Display in New Tiffany Campaign

Scoop

EFCC Explains Why It Raided Dorathy Bachor's Home

Scoop

"How Exactly is this Okay?" - Dorathy Bachor Asks after Experience with EFCC Officials

Scoop Sweet Spot

Sandra Ikeji Samuel & Hubby Arinze welcome Baby Number 2

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Sola Sobowale & Kemi Adetiba talk "King of Boys: Return of the King" as they cover Guardian Life Magazine

Scoop Sweet Spot

He's Here! Khafi & Gedoni Welcome A Baby Boy

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Funke Akindele-Bello Shares Her Story of Love, "Omo Ghetto: The Saga" & 2020 on "#WithChude"

Scoop

Toyin Lawani Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In This Golden Pregnancy Photoshoot

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Toyin Lawani and Segun Wealth are expecting a baby very soon, and the mom-to-be mother looks stunning in her most recent pregnancy photo.

On Tuesday, the very pregnant celebrity fashion designer revealed new Instagram photos of her growing bump. She wore a sheer shirt dress to show off her pregnancy.

Tenor, her son, did make an appearance. Tenor can be seen kissing his mother’s baby belly in one photo.

We adore how she uses photos to keep her followers up to date on her pregnancy. Isn’t she stunning?

Take a look at the photos below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php