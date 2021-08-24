Toyin Lawani Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In This Golden Pregnancy Photoshoot

Toyin Lawani and Segun Wealth are expecting a baby very soon, and the mom-to-be mother looks stunning in her most recent pregnancy photo.

On Tuesday, the very pregnant celebrity fashion designer revealed new Instagram photos of her growing bump. She wore a sheer shirt dress to show off her pregnancy.

Tenor, her son, did make an appearance. Tenor can be seen kissing his mother’s baby belly in one photo.

We adore how she uses photos to keep her followers up to date on her pregnancy. Isn’t she stunning?

Take a look at the photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah’s Empire | 09061100061 (@tiannahsplacempire)

