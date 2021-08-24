DJ Zinhle unveils Baby Bump in Teaser for Upcoming Reality Show “DJ Zinhle: Unexpected”

BET Africa is celebrating the year of black women, and today the channel announced the start of its fourth female-led local reality show, featuring one of Africa’s most inspiring and recognized superstars, DJ Zinhle.

“DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected” will premiere on BET Africa on September 18 and is scheduled to air for 13 episodes.

“DJ Zinhle: Unexpected” reality series will not only entertain, as fans get to witness, in pivotal behind-the-scenes moments in the life of the award-winning entertainer. The reality show will also give viewers across the continent a glimpse into the DJ’s life from business to motherhood and so much more.

The series follows DJ Zinhle as she breaks the news of her pregnancy to her siblings, her mother and close friends. Zinhle is supported by her close friends Pearl Thusi and Nomuzi Mabena.

DJ Zinhle said, “I’ve never wanted to do a reality TV show however this time around, I wanted my pregnancy to be different, and I wanted to enjoy it with those who I love closely but still have the opportunity to share the experience with my fans later. I’m super excited to share my experience now and partnering with BET Africa has allowed me some control in my narrative. It gives everyone a closer look into who I am, as a businesswoman, mom and public figure, which I think my fans are going to appreciate.”

DJ Zinhle took things a step further on Instagram, uploading a picture of her baby bump beside her partner, the award-winning producer Bongani Mohosana, with the caption, “Thank you for celebrating with me and @murdahbongz.”

“This year, in celebration of trailblazing black women across the globe and at home, BET Africa is proud to showcase black girl magic with yet another female-led reality show. We are proud to share more of DJ Zinhle’s journey with viewers across the continent,” said Monde Twala, SVP and GM for ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Peer Lead, BET International.

“Since its inception, BET Africa has been dedicated to showcasing black excellence and culture in various forms and spheres. The series is set to showcase and spotlight the real-life of yet another African entertainment powerhouse.”

This year’s theme “The Year of The Black Woman” is in full effect as BET Africa continues its commitment to showcase and uplift black women spotlighting their amazing achievements.