The First Official Teaser Trailer for the Upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Is Here

DJ Zinhle unveils Baby Bump in Teaser for Upcoming Reality Show "DJ Zinhle: Unexpected"

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 5: Liquorose is Head Of House | Pere, Queen, Maria are up for Possible Eviction

Johnnie Walker brings "Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky" back with Retro Edition in the Big Brother Naija House

"Blood & Water" Season 2 Gets Release Date + Watch the Teaser

Sola Sobowale & Kemi Adetiba talk "King of Boys: Return of the King" as they cover Guardian Life Magazine

#BNxBBNaija6: Highlights from the Sunday Live (Fake Eviction) Show

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 4: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brought 'Summer Vibes' to the Sunday Live Show

Funke Akindele-Bello Shares Her Story of Love, "Omo Ghetto: The Saga" & 2020 on "#WithChude"

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 4: Catch All the Fun from Saturday Night's 'Bright House Party'

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The first official teaser trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the third Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been released by Sony Pictures.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” picks up straight after the mid-credits sequence in the previous film, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which was released in 2019.

Synopsis

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released on December 17.

Watch the trailer below:

