BNxBBNaija6: A Summary of Week 4 in the Big Brother House | KayVee’s Exit + Maria’s Eviction Prank

In the continuation of the Diary Sessions, Housemates shared their thoughts on Maria as their new Head of House. The consensus in the House was that Maria’s power to evict two Housemates was tremendous and had most Housemates on their toes to stay in good graces with her.
JMK said she would not be doing anything to undermine or disrespect her. She believed this was key for her to stay in the House. While Tega and Peace were among the few that vocalised their concerns about this eviction power being too much for any Housemate. They both agreed to be themselves by doing as she request of them to ensure they stay in the House.
However, Yousef gave an insightful game plan to his bidding. He intended to use some of his Abeg Naira to buy his way through the week by offering some of his money to Maria to avoid being Evicted. He believed that Maria is generous and would handle this HoH role well.
Maria, on the other hand, expressed her fears about receiving the secret task and we couldn’t help but sympathise with her. She worried that Housemates may start doubting her after this task – considering she had to lie her way through as a Wildcard at first. Although she understood that the task was part of the gameplay, she was a little self-aware about the possibility of strained relationships hereafter.
Body odour is a turn-off and the Housemates got just the right assignment to explain the importance of smelling fresh
Feeling and smelling fresh is essential for anyone and the BBNaija Housemates had the fortunate task of making this concept a reality with the Storm Body Spray Task.
For the task, the Housemates were divided into four equal teams. To divide the Housemates, a box which contained 16 envelopes with the words “THANK YOU” written on them and another four bearing the word “STORM” was presented to the House.
Taking turns, each Housemate picked one envelope from the box. The Housemates who picked envelopes bearing “STORM” stood aside from the Housemates who picked the “THANK YOU” envelopes.
After that, the four Housemates with the STORM envelopes proceeded to choose their team members by taking turns in picking Housemates with the THANK YOU envelopes.
The STORM envelopes were numbered from one to four. So, STORM one picked a team member first followed by STORM two, so on and so forth…
That is …STORM picker one called a member.
There were five rounds for STORM pickers to select their team members and in each round, they selected one member each. This went on until Housemates were equally divided into four groups with five team members in each group
The names of the were; Team White Horse, consisting of Jackie B, Maria, Pere, Saga and Sammie; Team Bull Power, with Jaypaul, Liquorose, Nini, Peace and Queen; Team Angel with Boma, Emmanuel, JMK, Micheal and Tega; and Team Love with Angel, Cross, Saskay, Whitemoney and Yousef.
Each team was required to develop and present a creative and entertaining television commercial that included a suitable song or jingle. The duration of the commercial was not to exceed five minutes and had to end with a catchy phrase that promotes the awesomeness of the Storm body spray brand.
The commercial had to also showcase how the Storm body spray affects the Housemates positively as compared to other fragrances.
The first team to give their presentation was Team Bull Power, followed by Team Love. After them, came Team White Horse and Team Angel came last.
Bad energy stays far away with Storm.
#BBNaija Housemates had to once again dig through their creative toolsets to come up with an entertaining television commercial for the Storm Body Spray.
This team had Nini, Queen, Liquorose, Jaypaul and Peace as members. They went first and gave a mime-like performance of different people struggling with bad odour. By the end of their presentation, we’re sure you also couldn’t get their jingle out of your head. “You know you need Storm, storm, storm, to get you through the storm.”
Yousef led his team which included Whitemoney, Cross, Angel and Saskay. They came up with a story of a guy in love who proposes to his girlfriend but is quickly rejected because of the bad odour coming from his armpits when they hugged. They ended their commercial with a catchy jingle that goes something like, “Bad energy stay far away, stay far away.”
Team White House
Pere led a team with Maria, Jackie B, Sammie and Saga as teammates. Their team came up with a skit about a woman who was troubled by her husband’s bad odour. This woman tells a friend about this problem, and they bump into Storm inspiration in the form of a jingle. This brings her husband a total life change. It was an interesting take on marital affairs and confidence.
Team Angel
This team included Boma, Michael, Emmanuel, Tega and JMK. Theirs was a story of a guy in the gym who tries to approach ladies in vain because of his bad odour. Michael was singing the jingle which ended, “Be wild and attractive, seductive…”
All teams executed the presentation excellently but only one team stood out the most. Team Love which included Angel, Cross, Saskay, Yousef, and Whitemoney won the sum of one million five hundred thousand Naira (N1,500, 000) which they will share among themselves.
Day 26: A musical apology
The Housemates found a creative way to escape trouble.
The Housemates will do many things but one thing they did wrong this time was accusing Big Brother of not doing something. This is Biggie we are talking about here and Housemates almost forgot their place in the #BBNaija House.😅
On Monday, the Housemates received their weekly groceries which they bought on Sunday afternoon. This was still during Pere’s tenure, so when the news arrived about the apology, it was directed to him and the rest of the House.
The Housemates went back and forth wondering how an appropriate apology could be made including thoughts of returning to the Arena where they had been presenting their Storm Body Spray Task.
It was Whitemoney who, as his natural state, started composing a tune that eventually became their redemption song. “No clapping, no laughing and let’s get on our knees” were the rules.
The Housemates in true performative style, gathered around the living room area of the #BBNaija House as they joined in song and down on their knees, they sealed off this magnificent apology! 🎶“We are sorry, Big Brother we are sorry! For all the shortcomings, Big Brother we are sorry o!”🎶
With some of them with their hands on their heads and facial expressions that matched the mood, they sang their apology to Biggie. The head of House, Maria closed it off with a poetry-like outro, thanking Big Brother for all the food and replenishment made available to them in the House.
It seemed to be a powerful act, but we’re yet to find out Biggie’s verdict. Will he accept this musical apology, or will he demand something more grandiose from them?
We’re pretty sure the Housemates will never dare accuse Biggie again.
Getting progressive with Tecno
The Housemates stopped at nothing in this Task.
The #BBNaija Housemates were faced with another challenging, yet exciting Task and this time around, it was proudly sponsored by Tecno Mobile.
We had seen all they can cook up with their theatrical and musical talents, but we were yet to see if the Shine Ya Eye geng has a knack for technology too.
The Brief
Housemates,
Welcome to your Tecno Task!
With “STOP AT NOTHING” as the brand’s essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed and intelligent products that inspire consumers to uncover a world of possibilities.
TECNO is made for the Young at Heart, progressive in thinking and ageless in spirit. They strive for change and to become better versions of themselves, progressing each day in building the life they envision for themselves.
Today’s Task will require the house to be divided into four teams. A box containing the team names is provided. As usual, each of the Housemates is to take turns in picking one card from the box. Housemates who picked the same team names will play as a team for the entire task.
Your task for today will be in two parts – the first part is all about the Tecno teaser games, which will feature two exciting games namely “The X-Rush” and “Word Unscrambler”
In preparation for the games, Tecno Brand Information Materials are provided for each Housemate. As a team, you must study the contents carefully before you proceed to the Arena.
You have one hour before you will be called into the Arena.
The storeroom will be opened for you to collect your merchandise after you have determined your team members.
Yours truly,
Big Brother.
The first game: Unscrambler
The first game was the Unscrambler, where the Housemates required their cognitive strengths. Placed before them was a Tecno Board with 20 hooks. There were four Tecno Phantom cards on each hook, and each card bore a scrambled word or sentence from the Tecno Phantom Brand, Story Material that was provided for them.
Each team member had to pick out a card and display its contents to team members. The team members were then expected to unscramble the word and say it out loud. Once the word was said, the team member holding the card had to immediately peel off the seal under the scrambled word or sentence and reveal the answer.
Each team had four minutes to unscramble 20 words or sentences. If they couldn’t figure out the word on a card, they may quickly move on to the next one.
The second game: X-Rush
X-Rush as the name suggests required Housemates to think and act quickly. There were four X-Tanks before them – one for each team. Each team had to fill up the four arms of the X-Tank using the X-balls provided in a pool of balls. The bottom right of the X would contain blue balls, the bottom left would contain gold balls, the top right with white balls, while the top left arm had to have black balls.
They were given a reference image on the X-Tank to guide them. Each arm of the X-tank had to be filled by one member of each team. This meant, if one team member decided to take on the gold balls, another teammate had to fill the bottom right with blue balls and so on.
When one teammate was done, he or she was expected to return to their teammates and tap the next team member who filled in the next arm of the X-tank with the correct ball colour.
Finally, when all the X-tank arms had been filled appropriately, the fourth team member to fill up the X-tank was expected to run back to their teammates and tap the last team member who then proceeded to search for a black box with gold ribbons containing the two final balls in the garden. He or she had to install one Phantom ball each on the top left and top right arm of their X-tank. The team which filled up their X-tank in the fastest time would win this round.
The Teams
Team Xcellence
JMK, Jaypaul, Angel, Nini and Peace made up this team. During the first game, they started huddled up together on the Tecno Board. Biggie asked them to stop, move back and have a member facilitating as a reminder of an orderly way to play the game. Their four minutes flew by as they struggled to make sense of the scrambled words. It appears they might have forgotten all they were studying including the extra time they got.
Team Xtraordinary
This team included Yousef, Saskay, Maria, Queen and Tega. The team which seemed to have learned from the previous team’s mistakes moved fast as they called out the words they managed to unscramble. They received applause from the Housemates at the end of their turn.
Team Xclusive
They were on fire. Pere, Liquorose, Emmanuel, Whitemoney, and Michael looked prepared after they were quick with unscrambling words like lightning. These students had prepared adequately for the game. They had excellent teamwork and nearly finished all the cards on the Tecno Board.
Team Xceptional
This team with Cross, Jackie B, Boma, Saga and Sammie were members who had a slow game. Some of them were even creating their own words. “Next, next, next!” was their most common word as they struggled to unscramble the words on most cards they picked.
The second game required speed and attention to get as many blue and gold balls out of the ball pit. Each team worked together and cheered on their members as they raced to fill up the X with balls. The competition was tight, but only one team could claim victory over this part of the Task.
Team Xclusive won the first game by unscrambling the most words and sentences within the allotted time. Whitemoney, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Michael and Pere were rewarded with one hundred thousand Naira and Tecno branded items.
The second teaser game, X-Rush, required some agility and dexterity; two requirements that Team Xceptional had in abundance. Kudos to Cross, Sammie, Jackie B, Boma and Saga. They each won the sum of one hundred thousand Naira and Tecno Branded items.
Addressing social challenges
Team Exclusive had the task of addressing the social issue of Drug abuse. Liquorose and Whitemoney were the parents of a young man who returned from the city with a drug problem. He has a moment that he uses drugs and dies on the spot causing havoc in his parents’ household.
Team Xcellence told a story about domestic abuse. Nini acted the character of a lady who had been experiencing abuse from her husband – JMK disguised as a man – but has been hiding it. She was confronted by her friends who tried to give her good advice in order to combat the violence. The abused lady remains in the relationship until she is eventually murdered by her partner.
Team Xtraordinary created a play addressing the social challenge of gender inequality. They were very much in character, but they were taken by surprise when the buzzer went off before they had completed their presentation. At least Biggie allowed Sammie to give a low down on how the final scene would’ve played out at the end of the Task.
Team Xceptional came up with a play addressing girl child education. In their story, a girl child – acted out by Queen – was continuously denied access to education by her father – Yousef. The child was eventually exposed to a teacher – Maria – who assisted her with excelling at school. Later in her adult life, the child became an accountant.
At the end of the presentation, the teams went back to the House to return the costumes. They were given time to work on their films and edit them on the Phantom X smartphone. When time was up, the phones were retrieved. Creativity, innovation, clarity of message, phone videography and editing skills were the criteria by which the presentations were judged.
Team Xcellent met all the criteria laid down for the task. Jaypaul, JMK, Peace, Angel and Nini each received the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand Naira and one Tecno Phantom Smartphone.
Day 27: New Cross, who’s this?
New looks and hairstyles are still trending in the House.
The guys were talking about hair and that’s when Cross revealed that he usually sports a short haircut which he loves, and he only started growing his dreadlocks in January this year. A seed was planted.
Fast-forward a few minutes after the chat with the guys, Cross was chilling with Saskay in the living room area, having their deep conversations, which we have become used to seeing lately. It was during this conversation when the seed of the idea of cutting his hair was watered. During their banter, Saskay advised him to trim his hair and get proper dreadlocks which would look better than his current look.
Without wasting a heartbeat, Cross embarked on his search for his new look. We can’t believe the amount of influence Saskay has over this man, but we have every reason to think that he cut off his dreadlocks to impress his empress.
Tega, who is undoubtedly one of the House’s resident hairstylists was prepared to give Cross his new look. She first chopped the top part of his hairstyle that was made up of dreadlocks and then brushed out the rest, exposing what was left of his afro.
Some female Housemates were impressed by Cross’ fresh look. Maria couldn’t stop flirting with “new Cross” and even offered him a good time, calling him “baby”. We wonder where Pere was to see this? Peace echoed Maria’s feelings and desires; the ladies might have just exposed their crush too on live television. Remember when Princess confessed her crush for Cross on her way out of the House? 😬
Hold on! Not everyone was chuffed about Cross’ new look though. Nini was upset, she just had to express it. “If you’re going to dump your hair then you’re just going to dump me too,” she said. He responded, “No I will love you forever.” Talk about being a man for the ladies, Cross 😉 .
Cross himself has mixed feelings about his new look. He looked like he was enjoying the moment Tega was combing out his hair but the different comments he received probably left him a bit confused. He, however, is looking forward to getting a fresh trim soon and so are we!
We are loving all of these makeovers among the guys in the House; wonder who’s up next for a change?
Jackie B and Angel address issues
The ladies finally have a sit-down to iron out their issues.
After days of cold exchanges, Jackie B and Angel finally spent time together to salvage their friendship and iron out their issues. Things haven’t been rosy between the two and the bone of contention is Michael who they both have vested romantic interest in, although Jackie B claims “It’s not that deep.”
The cracks in the wall
Jackie B and Michael’s closeness had taken a setback due to a series of compromising events, including Michael getting his temple massaged by Angel and him asking her to make him food.
These events had also put a strain on Angel and Jackie B’s relationship leaving room for several conspiracies and side talks from different camps in the House. The more these talks continued, the wider the gap between both ladies. In a bid to mend fences, both ladies met to iron out their differences.
The sit-down
Obviously not pleased with the different conversations she has had to entertain about her relationship with Michael, their perceived triangle and her name frequently coming up in discussions, Jackie B explained why her stance might appear hostile to Angel and why she feels the way she does about her interaction with Michael.
She complained of Housemates coming to meet her to ask why she and Micheal were no longer together and she finds this irritating. She explained she’d rather step aside than be in a triangle with someone she considers her friend. She had no wish to be part of the drama that comes with it.
Angel also affirmed she saw Jackie B as a friend and even cited her conversation with JMK where she thought Jackie B probably felt the way she did about her because she saw her as a competition and not as a friend.
She did say she understood Jackie B’s perspective considering she had told her she was attracted to Michael. She also admitted she could have gone after him but she held back due to the respect and loyalty she had for Jackie B.
They both apologised and urged for more communication whenever one party feels offended by the other or if there was some sort of grievance between them. They agree this was a learning process in the House and eventually hug it out hoping to continue as friends.
It is great seeing the ladies resolve their issues, but is it really for real or just a quick fix?
The Abeg Friday Night Task
The Housemates got together to make somebody smile tonight. Maintaining sound mental well-being is an important part of staying healthy. It helps one enjoy an improved quality of life and is beneficial to the overall well-being of every human being.
At every stage in one’s life, the mental well-being of every person cannot be compromised regardless of the circumstances surrounding the said individual.
The first part
For this week’s Friday Night Abeg Task, the #BBNaija Housemates had to work coherently and create a powerful and evocative campaign to sensitize the viewers and the public on Mental Well-being. The campaign had to highlight the need to maintain a sound mental state and may touch on issues such as depression, suicide, anxiety, bipolar and borderline personality disorders, etc.
They were allowed to adopt any form or genre of art to convey their messages, but songs and poetry had to be incorporated into their campaign. They were given copies of research materials and 6 hours to develop their campaign and prepare to present in the Arena.
The performance
The Housemates prepared and rehearsed all afternoon making use of all the resources they were given. During the presentation, the Housemates recited poem-like stories and speeches which were inspiring as they all led to giving advice on how to seek treatment.
Yousef spoke about losing family and experiencing social anxiety growing up. Maria gave a breakdown on schizophrenia. Liquorose also gave an extensive speech explaining other conditions such as PSTD. Pere talked about the realities of experiencing the condition after spending time in battle.
Vocals were led by Whitemoney, Michael and Angel with the rest of the Housemates backing them up. “Mental health is urgent o, Mental health real, do not play with the state of your mind,” are some of the lyrics to the song that stood out in the performance.
Jackie B and Tega shared their stories about struggling with postpartum depression. They highlighted the much-neglected conversation about the aftereffects of pregnancy and childbirth. “Postpartum depression is real. If you don’t speak up, you will never heal,” were their words of encouragement.
The second part
For this task, the Housemates had three hours allocated for preparation and rehearsal. The House had to be divided into four groups according to the colour of their T-shirts. Team Green became called “Team Giveaways”. Team Purple became “Team Send Money”. Team Yellow was “Team Smiles”. Team Red was “Team Badges”. The Task was a competition between the teams and there were cash prizes to be won.
Each team had to develop a music video for the Abeg jingle. The music video would ideally incorporate drama and choreography that depict the lyrics of the jingle. The Abeg jingle was played into the house intermittently. The lyrics of the jingle and a get-to-know Abeg manual were provided to prepare the Housemates for the Task.
The performance
Each team brought their minds together to script and perform different scenes to the Abeg Jingle. Team Giveaways with Tega, Cross, Angel, Jaypaul and JMK promised to bring the amapiano vibes to their music video.
Team Send Money with Whitemoney, Liquorose, Maria, Saga and Jackie B crafted some fancy leg work for their music video. Team Badges with Pere, Boma, Emmanuel, Nini and Queen drew themselves out of the comfort zone by busting a few surprising moves.
Team Smile brought a lot of energy to the Arena which matched their yellow t-shirts. It was a tight competition, but the prizes were to be awarded according to ranking. Each team to win something tonight but Team Giveaways won the largest prize of N500 000 each.
Day 28: Everybody is a winner
The Abeg Friday Night Task saw all of the #BBNaija Housemates winning amazing cash prizes and a Jacuzzi Party to top it off! Some Housemates finally celebrated victory and others won a little more than the rest.
The richest
Angel was a member of Team Giveaways which won after giving an astounding recital of their Abeg music video. She has been walking in luck as most of the teams she was a part of won Tasks this Season. “I don’t talk to broke people,” she said as she playfully mocked some of her fellow Housemates who have low bank accounts. She sang her celebratory tunes, reminding everyone of her riches into the Jacuzzi party.
Finally winning
Tega finally won their first Task since they entered the House this Season. Tega who recently expressed her frustrations about not winning anything in yesterday’s Diary Session was part of Team Giveaways which won N500 000 each for winning the second part of the Abeg Friday Night Task.
Michael and Jackie B
Michael had been rather annoyed by Jackie B since the time Whitemoney and Pere had a misunderstanding in the House. According to Michael’s reiteration of events to more than three Housemates, Jackie B had been giving him attitude and snubbing him after that incident.
The two eventually reconciled at the Jacuzzi party after having an open and honest conversation. “ We are not kids. You can tell me to leave you alone,” he said to her. He also said that he wants Jackie B to keep him in her head and not her heart because “it’s crowded”. We are not sure if these words are a compliment or criticism but the guy certainly has a way with words!
It seemed as if Michael was back in pursuit of Jackie B’s attention but was he not the same guy who told Boma that he didn’t want anything from her and she was not his type? Could these have been just the words of a sour man? By the time the Jacuzzi Party took off, the two Housemates had shared an intimate dance and promises of a friendship with benefits. We will see how long this arrangement lasts.
Team Grey shines in Patricia Task
Split into four teams, the Housemates came up with catchy jingles, but there could only be one winner.
Team Grey consisting of Saga, Liquorose, JMK, Emmanuel and Sammie won the Patricia Task. The team smiled to the bank with $5,000 worth of Bitcoin. It was an interesting series of Tasks that had the Housemates showing their creative and cognitive skills. Here’s how it all went down.
Team selection
For their first Task, the Housemates were asked to divide themselves into teams through a lucky dip. Each team had to compose a thematic jingle for Patricia. The title of the jingle should be “My P is for Patricia” and it had to be three minutes long and not exceed five minutes.
The Teams
Team Grey: Saga, JMK, Sammie, Emmanuel, Liquorose
Team Black: Jaypaul, Saskay, Angel, Cross, Pere
Team White: Yousef, Maria, Whitemoney, Nini, Maria, Peace
Team Green: Michael, Boma, Tega, Jackie B, Queen
After splitting up into teams, they went their separate ways to get started since they only had 60 minutes to create the jingle. It wasn’t easy at first, but it didn’t take them long to find a rhythm to match with catchy lyrics.
The Quiz
Right before their jingle presentation, the geng were quizzed on their knowledge of the brand and Bitcoin. The quiz session was divided into two rounds, and in each round, each team was required to answer one question.
One representative was Nominated from each team to read the questions to their team, and they only had 15 seconds to answer each question. Team White answered their two questions correctly and won the round with a total of 20 points, while the other teams ended with 10 points apiece.
The Patricia Puzzle
Once again, each team Nominated a rep for this game, and they made sure it was a Housemate with a photographic memory. Each team through their rep had to recreate the image of the Patricia logo displayed on the big screen in the Arena by arranging the blocks on the marked spot.
Each team was given two minutes to study the image when it was displayed and five minutes to rearrange their blocks. Team Grey was the fastest to complete their arrangement, finishing at exactly one minute, ten seconds. That victory earned the team 25 points.
Jingle time
Team green went first creating a funky fuji jingle while the ladies were impressed with the dance steps. Team Grey went next and opted for afro hip-hop sound to showcase the Patricia brand.
Team Black was a bit more soulful as their melodic voice echoed through the Arena just before Cross dropped some solid dance moves. Last but not least was Team White who had the Arena jumping with their jingle. Team White and Team Grey were tied as winners for this round. They both earned 20 points each for their outstanding presentation.
Final tally
The total points for each team are as stated below:
Team Black – 20 points
Team Green – 20 points
Team White – 40 points
Team Grey – 45 points
This meant Team Grey was the overall winner. They were rewarded with five thousand dollars worth of bitcoin.