Globacom just launched something MAJOR! All about the Glo TV app

In a bid to provide all-round entertainment to its subscribers, telecommunications giant, Globacom, has launched a first-of-its-kind mobile TV service that will offer premium all-round entertainment, news and sports content to them. The service which is called Glo TV is set to become Nigeria’s one-stop entertainment destination.

While introducing the new service at the company’s headquarters in Lagos on Tuesday, Globacom explained that Glo TV is an innovative TV streaming service available on Android, IOS apps and web for watching live linear TV, Video on Demand and catch-up content. It is powered by the reliable Glo 4G technology which ensures a pleasant streaming experience.

Glo explained,

“We are confident that with the launch of Glo TV, our network will cater to the content preferences of Nigerians across different socio-economic groups and offer them an exclusive opportunity to experience the best-in-class TV content. Glo TV brings engaging, interactive and premium entertainment content through a rich bouquet of offerings including hundreds of live entertainment programmes, music, documentary, news, original shows, fashion, lifestyle, kiddies’ interest channels and over 1,000 videos as the company continues to partner with content providers to address the needs of more customers across social strata.”

The ‘grandmasters of data’ restated its commitment to continuously enrich and enhance the Glo TV platform so that “it continues to deliver on its goal of creating entertainment, laughter, fun, happiness and excitement for our valued customers”.



Glo subscribers who are news lovers and want to follow international news as it breaks can catch up with news-on-the-go channels including Aljazeera and France24, while subscribers who have interest in documentary channels can watch CGTN and RT Documentary, among many others.

On the other hand, Children’s interests are taken care of with kiddies’ channels such as ZooMOO, English Club TV and Lollykids are on offer to give healthy entertainment and robust education to children of all ages.

Furthermore, subscribers of all ages will have access to movie channels including Nolly Africa, African Movie Channel and Legacy Network, among others. All they are required to do is visit myglotv.com to register and download the Glo TV app free of charge till September 30th, 2021.

All Globacom customers on the pre-paid and post-paid platforms are eligible to register for the app once they have compliant android and iPhone devices.

Photos from the Glo TV launch press briefing



