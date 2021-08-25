Take a Peek Into Zahra Bayero & Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding | #Thebeginningofyz

All roads led to the beautiful city of Kano last week as Zahra Bayero, daughter of Emir of Bichi, and the son of the President and First Lady of Nigeria, Yusuf Buhari tied the knot.

#Thebeginningofyz wedding was definitely full of love, culture, family, and celebration. The ceremonies kicked off in Kano which is the home of the bride and came to a wrap in Abuja with the conveyance of the bride to the groom’s home. It was well attended by a number of distinguished guests, politicians, and friends of the family. The wife of the Gambian president, Mrs. Fatoumata Ban Barrow, and the Gambian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Bintou Njie were also in attendance.

Just by looking at the photos from this big day, we know you’d want to see them. If you haven’t seen their pre-wedding shoot, then make sure to catch up here.

But first, let’s start with these beautiful portraits of the couple captured by Sani Segun Kabir.

Then some photos from the wedding…

Then wrap it up with photos from the conveyance of the bride to the groom’s family home.

Credits

Couple’s Portraits: @sanisegunkabir

Ceremony Photos via @aishambuhari