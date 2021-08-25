Connect with us

Take a Peek Into Zahra Bayero & Yusuf Buhari's Wedding | #Thebeginningofyz

Globacom just launched something MAJOR! All about the Glo TV app

Here's Your Chance to Study in the UK for January 2022 Start! Meet with Aston University in Abuja & Lagos - Up to £8000 scholarships available

Here's the Easiest Way to Get All the Items on Your Child's Back-To-School List TODAY

TECNO launches #StopAtNothing brand slogan

After $1.2m Seed Round, Toronto-based Plentywaka acquires Stabus Ghana

Sharon Ooja, Osas Ighodaro stunned on the Black Carpet at the Premiere of Jim Iyke's "Bad Comments"

Own a Property in Lagos New Town - a new community developed by Mixta Africa

#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

It's #Thebeginningofyz! See Zahra Bayero & Yusuf Buhari Pre-wedding Photos

News

Take a Peek Into Zahra Bayero & Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding | #Thebeginningofyz

Published

4 hours ago

 on

All roads led to the beautiful city of Kano last week as Zahra Bayero, daughter of Emir of Bichi, and the son of the President and First Lady of Nigeria, Yusuf Buhari tied the knot.

#Thebeginningofyz wedding was definitely full of love, culture, family, and celebration. The ceremonies kicked off in Kano which is the home of the bride and came to a wrap in Abuja with the conveyance of the bride to the groom’s home. It was well attended by a number of distinguished guests, politicians, and friends of the family. The wife of the Gambian president, Mrs. Fatoumata Ban Barrow, and the Gambian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Bintou Njie were also in attendance.

Just by looking at the photos from this big day, we know you’d want to see them. If you haven’t seen their pre-wedding shoot, then make sure to catch up here.

But first, let’s start with these beautiful portraits of the couple captured by Sani Segun Kabir.

 

Then some photos from the wedding…

Then wrap it up with photos from the conveyance of the bride to the groom’s family home.

 

Credits

Couple’s Portraits: @sanisegunkabir
Ceremony Photos via @aishambuhari

