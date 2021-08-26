Here’s How You Can Join Accountability Lab Nigeria’s Youth Advocacy Movement via Voice2Rep Project

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

In furtherance of its commitment to foster active civic participation, Accountability Lab, through its Voice2Rep project is set to release an album titled “Gen Woke: The Generation of The Conscious”.

2021 Theme
This year’s theme will focus on business integrity and human rights which aims to reiterate the need for change, human rights, and accountability in governance in the country.

Album Release Events in Lagos and Abuja
To commemorate the album release, a series of events have been scheduled to take place in Lagos and Abuja which includes the following;

  • A Voice2Rep national concert on the 27th and 29th of August respectively
  • Live shows including a Clout live session
  • A playlist event on the 26th of August
  • An album listening session on the 28th of August 2021

Mission of the Accountability Lab
The project, which is sponsored by Luminate and the Government of the Netherlands, is one of the many efforts by Accountability Lab to shift societal norms and solve intractable challenges that have left a shadow on the country. The album provides an alternative gateway for advocacy thereby hoisting a new generation of activists that will wield music as a weapon of criticism against oppression in Nigeria.

With conspicuous efforts shown by the youths to resist being bystanders in the face of oppression particularly within the purview of bad governance, Accountability Lab has tapped into their desire for change by providing a platform that utilizes music as a tool for activism to increase civic awareness in Nigeria.

The Country Director, Accountability Lab Nigeria, Friday Odeh said:

“It is an axiom that music is a universal language and there is no better time than now to encourage young talent to lend their voices to social activism through their art now that the Nigerian music industry has transcended beyond our borders”.

About the Album
The 13-track body of art which features talented Voice2Rep artists highlights the violation of human rights while uplifting the resilient spirit of citizens and promoting citizen’s collective responsibility in nation-building.

Voice2Rep provides a platform for creative artists to promote socially conscious music that fosters advocacy for greater accountability and positive social change in Nigeria while connecting artists with mentorship opportunities to navigate the entertainment industry for success.

We bet you will love to get involved and experience the music while promoting a great cause! Keep scrolling for live show dates and venues.

Live Show Dates and Venues
1. Clout live session – 5:30PM | 26th of August 2021 | Live at @Cloutafrica on YouTube and Instagram
2. Moni’s Playlist – 7PM | 26th of August 2021 | Venue: The Patio, 1 Fola Osibo Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
3. Voice2rep National Concert – 8PM | 27th of August 2021 | Venue: New Afrika Shrine, Lagos
4. Album listening session – 6PM | 28th of August 2021 | Venue: Sao Cafe, 25, Prince Adelowo Adedeji str, Off Admiralty Way, Lagos
5. Voice2rep Concert – 5PM | 29th of August 2021 | Venue: Hilton, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja

Stream & Download 
The album is available for streaming and downloads at https://africori.to/genwoke

