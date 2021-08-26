Connect with us

News

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Latifat Tijani wins Gold in Women's 45kg Powerlifting at Toyko 2020 Paralympics

Events News Promotions

Here's How You Can Join Accountability Lab Nigeria's Youth Advocacy Movement via Voice2Rep Project

News Weddings

Take a Peek Into Zahra Bayero & Yusuf Buhari's Wedding | #Thebeginningofyz

Movies & TV News Promotions

Globacom just launched something MAJOR! All about the Glo TV app

Career News Promotions

Here's Your Chance to Study in the UK for January 2022 Start! Meet with Aston University in Abuja & Lagos - Up to £8000 scholarships available

Living News Promotions

Here's the Easiest Way to Get All the Items on Your Child's Back-To-School List TODAY

Inspired News Promotions

TECNO launches #StopAtNothing brand slogan

News Promotions

After $1.2m Seed Round, Toronto-based Plentywaka acquires Stabus Ghana

News

Sharon Ooja, Osas Ighodaro stunned on the Black Carpet at the Premiere of Jim Iyke's "Bad Comments"

Living News Promotions

Own a Property in Lagos New Town - a new community developed by Mixta Africa

News

BN Celebrates Olympics Excellence: Latifat Tijani wins Gold in Women’s 45kg Powerlifting at Toyko 2020 Paralympics

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @parapowerlifting/Instagram

Nigeria’s female powerlifting athlete, Latifat Tijani has won a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games.

After beating China’s Zhe Cui and lifting 107kg to finish ahead of the competition, the 39-year-old Ogun state native won the medal in the women’s 45kg powerlifting competition. She adds this gold to the one she won in the Brazzaville Africa Games in 2015.

In 2016, she won a silver medal at the Rio Paralympic Games. She came second in the women’s 45kg category after lifting an impressive 106kg just a kilo behind China’s Hu Dandan who set a new world record with her 107kg lift.

At the 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships, she also took bronze in the women’s 45 kg event.

Congratulations Latifat, we’re rooting for you!

**

#BNCelebratesOlympicsExcellence is our special column spotlighting inspiring stories from and about Nigerian athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php