Are You an Emerging Music Business Exec, Producer or Artiste? Apply TODAY Aristokrat Group, Boomplay present Open House Series Music Mentorship Workshop

Register to partake in Open House Series, a music mentorship program by Aristokrat Group – famous for developing award-winning and globally recognized artistes and producers like Burna Boy, Leriq, and Kel P and powered by Africa’s #1 music streaming service, Boomplay. Open House was born out of the need to structure, reposition and repurpose the backbone of the music industry to ensure quality music delivery, creative direction and encourage growth sustainability.

How to Apply

The Open House Series will run through an intense four-month period with various learning opportunities including extensive music business courses on songwriting, production, performance, touring, marketing, social media, style and brand identity, all in three compelling stages for participants.

Interested participants can submit their entries to OpenHouseBP.

Watch the introductory video of the project.

Perks

The mentorship program titled ‘The Open House Series‘, set up to empower, mentor and realign Nigerian talents, help them understand how the music business runs and how to earn from it, is for producers and artistes who want to hone their craft and take it to the next level, grow musically and deliver high-quality music.

The first stage will kick off with selected participants enrolled on various mentorship sessions, including the Music Business Africa course taught by Godwin Tom. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one chats with industry mentors in sessions that will help the selected participants determine the next steps in their careers and aid their creative growth.

The final phase of the project will see selected participants join top music business professionals and artists in a 2-week production camp at the Aristokrat Music Studio in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where they will work together to produce a collaborative album with tracks performed, produced and fully mixed and mastered by them in a project album that will be distributed and promoted worldwide by Boomplay.

Finalists stand to benefit from a photoshoot for promotional purposes, music distribution and promotion through top streaming app and major sponsors: Boomplay and Career consultation services.

Closing Date

27th August 2021

Register to participate TODAY!

