JA Nigeria partners with Sigma Pensions for a Free Digital Skills Bootcamp in Abuja – APPLY Today



As part of its commitment to building a generation of digital entrepreneurs contributing positively to wealth creation, Junior Achievement Nigeria has partnered with board member Sigma Pensions to design and implement a Digital Bootcamp in Abuja. The digital bootcamp will be held from September 6th – 10th, 2021.

About the Digital Bootcamp

The digital bootcamp is a 5-day intensive session designed with the goal of furnishing young people between the ages of 18-25 with 21st-century in-demand digital skills such as web design, animation and graphic design.

The pandemic has increased the need to equip young people with digital skills and get them to adapt to the emerging workplace structure. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, COVID-19 has accelerated the disruption of jobs caused by the technological changes of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This new reality means that companies demand a workforce with the required skills to adapt to this new era.

In line with JA Nigeria’s mission of raising young conscientious business leaders and that of Sigma Pensions to utilize its resources to positively impact the lives of Nigerian youths, 100 young people in the city of Abuja will have the privilege of building their digital capacity/skills. The bootcamp will also feature a financial literacy session which will be facilitated by Sigma Pensions; a leading pension fund administrator and they will be imparting the participants with knowledge on financial management and how to live a financially healthy lifestyle.

Interested in participating in this intensive bootcamp? Visit www.ja-nigeria.org for more information!

Application Deadline: 29th August 2021

About Junior Achievement Nigeria

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JAWW), the world’s largest and fastest-growing non-profit economic education organization with a 120-country network. Since its inception in 1999, JAN has reached over one million students in over 20,000 classrooms in all the 36 states across the country and the FCT through over 5000 volunteers. As part of a global network, JAN can leverage resources and expertise to deliver localized cutting-edge experiential programs built on JAWW’s three pillars of work Readiness, Entrepreneurship, and Financial literacy, to in- and out-of-school youths, ages 5 to 27, free of charge.

For more information, visit www.ja-nigeria.org

