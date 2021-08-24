Influencers, Style and Vibes – fashion store BKS Lagos opened up in Lekki this Weekend

On the 22nd of August 2021, BKS Lagos officially opened its store at Lekki to the public with a grand opening ceremony, which was indeed a celebratory and momentous event.

BKS Lagos located at 32B Furo Ezimora Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos is a fashion apparel store with the mission to empower females through the way they dress, bringing out the sparkling Lady in you and enabling confidence in women, as stated by the Creative Director, Bolaji Keem-Salami. The store was formally opened with prayers, well wishes and fireworks display, having family, friends, well-wishers as well as fashion enthusiasts, in attendance.

The ceremony was a colourful display of stunning ready-to-wear pieces and red-carpet signatures exhibited with mannequins; customers toured the store while picking some for purchase.

Highlights of the event included the merry moments and fashion statement of fashion stylists and influencers including Teni Oluwo – Style Territory, Temitope Uduak Betiku – Gang Styling and Angel Obasi – Style Connaisseur, who joined in to celebrate while bringing on their high fashion spirits.

The ceremony came to an end on a grateful note as guests and well-wishers’ presence were appreciated in a speech given by Bolaji; she also encouraged all to keep patronizing and referring as she won’t fall less of expectations.

