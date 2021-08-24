Connect with us

Events Promotions Style

Influencers, Style and Vibes - fashion store BKS Lagos opened up in Lekki this Weekend

Events Movies & TV Music Promotions

Johnnie Walker brings "Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky" back with Retro Edition in the Big Brother Naija House

Events Scoop

New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation

Events

Sign up for the AdCademy Masterclass in these 4 Easy Steps | August 26th-28th

Events Scoop

Tacha Akide, Nancy Isime & Denrele Edun turned up for Medlinboss' Birthday Bash + MedlinNuciano Special Bag Launch

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Movies & TV Promotions

🌴 Caribbean Vibes! Looks from the #BBNaija CÎROC Caribbean Party

Events News Promotions

Mark Your Calendars! Igbobi College unveils 90th Founders' Day Anniversary Activities

Events News

Kwara Education Futures Summit is Working to Build a New Generation of Leaders from the State

Events Scoop

Tommy Briggs Lifestyle Celebrated Efe Tommy's Birthday In Style | See The Exclusive Photos

Events

Influencers, Style and Vibes – fashion store BKS Lagos opened up in Lekki this Weekend

Published

11 mins ago

 on

On the 22nd of August 2021, BKS Lagos officially opened its store at Lekki to the public with a grand opening ceremony, which was indeed a celebratory and momentous event.

BKS Lagos located at 32B Furo Ezimora Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos is a fashion apparel store with the mission to empower females through the way they dress, bringing out the sparkling Lady in you and enabling confidence in women, as stated by the Creative Director, Bolaji Keem-Salami. The store was formally opened with prayers, well wishes and fireworks display, having family, friends, well-wishers as well as fashion enthusiasts, in attendance.

The ceremony was a colourful display of stunning ready-to-wear pieces and red-carpet signatures exhibited with mannequins; customers toured the store while picking some for purchase.

Highlights of the event included the merry moments and fashion statement of fashion stylists and influencers including Teni Oluwo – Style Territory, Temitope Uduak Betiku – Gang Styling and Angel ObasiStyle Connaisseur, who joined in to celebrate while bringing on their high fashion spirits.

The ceremony came to an end on a grateful note as guests and well-wishers’ presence were appreciated in a speech given by Bolaji; she also encouraged all to keep patronizing and referring as she won’t fall less of expectations.

Visit @bkslagos on Instagram to experience the store on social media. Be sure to save any of your favourite pieces and make an order!

Want to shop in-store? Visit BKS Lagos store 32B Furo Ezimora Street, Lekki Phase 1

.

_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php