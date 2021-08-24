Here’s Your Chance to Study in the UK for January 2022 Start! Meet with Aston University in Abuja & Lagos – Up to £8000 scholarships available

Aston University prepares students for a successful career through practical teaching and work experience. We are located in the heart of the city of Birmingham which is the UK’s second-largest city and home to more than 300 company headquarters including HSBC and we are an official partner of Aston Villa football club.

Applications are now open at Aston University for January 2022 and up to £8000 scholarship is available!

Meet our delegates in Abuja on 26th and Lagos on 30th August. Attendance is FREE! Please come with your credentials.

Aston was awarded UK University of the Year (Guardian ranking, 2020)

Awarded Most Entrepreneurial University (Times Higher Education, 2020)

Ranked 1st in the UK for value-added (Guardian University Guide 2020)

Aston achieved the highest rating of Gold in the UK’s Teaching Excellence Framework TEF

Aston Business School is among just 1% of business schools worldwide to be triple-accredited by AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA.

Students can gain valuable work experience before they graduate. Before the final year of a bachelor’s course, Aston offers a placement year when students can gain work experience in the UK or abroad.

At Master’s level, students also have the opportunity to gain work experience in the UK for up to 12 months with a Tier 4 visa sponsored by the university.

Watch our Alumni’s testimony here



Aston University offers scholarships from £2,000 to £8,000 to enable talented students to study at foundation, bachelor’s or master’s levels and you can join us in January 2021.

To be part of the programme, please see the registration link: bit.ly/3kh0W29

For more information and further enquiries, please contact Babajide Ogundeji, the Regional Manager for Africa on 08136091160 or 08096765321. You can also send an email to [email protected]

