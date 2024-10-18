Rita Chidinma: How Parents and Schools Shape Successful Children Beyond The Classroom

The new academic session has begun and it is natural to want the very best for your child. We consider our children’s schools as places of learning and growth, but it’s important to realise that a child’s success, both academically and in life, is not solely the school’s responsibility. That might sound favourable to most parents’ ears, considering the exorbitant fees we pay each session as parents, however, if we want well-rounded children who thrive in all areas of life, we must actively partner with schools in shaping our children’s journeys.

Too often, we expect schools to bear the entire weight of our children’s success. As expected, teachers, administrators and the educational system play a critical role, but we parents are an irreplaceable piece of the puzzle. We are the constants in our children’s lives, shaping their values, guiding their behaviour, and supporting them when school hours end. The school can only do little without our active involvement and consistent support.

We all want to see our children excel academically, but the foundation for that success often starts at home. What habits are you nurturing? Do you encourage your child to be curious, to ask questions, and to love learning beyond school hours? Simple practices like setting aside time for homework, not rushing or quarrelling with them through it, reading together, and fostering a growth mindset even when they’re struggling with a particular subject can make all the difference.

You can also partner with your child’s teachers. Don’t just drop them off daily and disappear. Get to know their teachers. If they use the school bus, get the phone number of their teachers and call from time to time. I often ask my kids’ teachers how they’re doing in class and if there is any area she would like me to join efforts with her on. Attend parent-teacher conferences and meetings, stay informed about your child’s progress, and be proactive when challenges arise. When a child sees that their parents and teachers are in harmony, they are more likely to take their academic responsibilities seriously. I have first-hand experience with this, with my children.

Also, schools can teach values, but the home is the place where morals are reinforced and ingrained. If you want your child to grow into a person of integrity, honesty, and kindness, the lessons must begin at home. Be intentional about modelling the behaviour you want to see. Discuss real-life situations that highlight these traits and show your child how to apply them in their own life. Buy books that you can read together too. Many schools have character-building programs, but these will only be effective if we as parents mirror the same values. Partner with the school by reinforcing these values in your everyday interactions and recognising the role they play in your child’s development.

Children are dynamic, and academic success is only one aspect of their overall development. Extracurricular activities such as sports, music, and the arts play a crucial role in a child’s personal growth. These activities foster important skills like teamwork, discipline, creativity, and resilience. It’s essential not to underestimate their significance, especially in today’s world, where education without additional skills can feel like a disadvantage. You can collaborate with the school by encouraging your child to engage in activities that match their interests. Provide the necessary support, whether by attending games or performances, offering words of encouragement, or creating a space for practice at home. These experiences not only build confidence but also equip your child with valuable life skills that extend beyond the classroom.

In today’s fast-paced world, a child’s social and emotional well-being can sometimes be sidelined. The school environment is a key place for social interactions, but the home is the place where children learn how to handle relationships and emotions. Teach your child(ren) empathy, conflict resolution, and effective communication. Be an advocate for your child’s mental health. If you sense your child struggling socially, don’t wait for the school to intervene. Proactively seek ways to help them build healthy relationships.

The most important aspect of partnering with your child’s school is communication. Regularly check in with teachers, stay up to date with school events, and make yourself available to discuss your child’s needs. But also, communicate with your child(ren). Understand their goals, challenges and dreams. When a child knows they are supported both at home and in school, their chances of success increase exponentially.

As parents, we must remember that educating a child is a partnership. It’s not just about academics; it’s about creating an environment — both at home and at school — where our children can grow into well-rounded, successful individuals. The school plays a vital role, but our influence as parents is far more powerful than we sometimes realise.

***

Featured Image by August De Richelieu for Pexels